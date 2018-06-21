Carrie Underwood Thinks She ‘Looks Different’ After Scary Fall, Says Bobby Bones

Carrie Underwood is still making headlines after a scary fall last year left her with nearly 50 stitches in her face and a wrist injury. Following the incident, the country music singer stepped out of the spotlight for months, and is only now re-emerging back into public life. However, she might be a bit self conscious of her face following the accident.

Accroding to a June 19 report by People Magazine, Carrie Underwood recently sat down for an interview with country music radio show host, Bobby Bones. Bobby, who says he sat only a few feet away from Carrie, claims she looks the same as before the accident. However, he says that she likely believes her face as been altered following the scary fall.

“I think, in her mind, it was a pretty bad injury that took a while to come back from. I think she feels that she looks different because she wrote that in her letter to the fans especially early on. She said, ‘I may not look the same.’ And she had reconstruction on her face but she looks wonderful. I don’t know that I would’ve even noticed it,” Bobby Bones said. “She said she puts a lot of makeup on but again I was sitting three feet from her and there really wasn’t anything crazy,” he added.

Carrie Underwood previously opened up about her fall, which happened back in November, during an appearance her The Bobby Bones Show. The Before He Cheats singer revealed that she had been taking her dogs out for their nightly walk when she took a fall at her Tennessee home that ended up with her in the hospital with a broken wrist and nearly 50 stitches covering her face.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, since returning to public life following the fall, Carrie Underwood has sparked pregnancy rumors among some of her fans. Last month it was reported that the singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, may be expecting not one, but two, new additions to their family.

Sources told Life & Style Magazine that Carrie Underwood’s close friends and family believed she could be pregnant with twins, and that focusing on her family is “just what Carrie needs” to help her get over the constant talk about her nasty fall and face injury. “Mike’s always wanted a household full of kids,” on insider told the magazine.

Meanwhile, although Carrie Underwood has not spoken out about the pregnancy rumors, she has been hard at work on her new projects as fans are loving her latest single, Cry Pretty.