Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly ‘Cool’ After Controversial Make Out Session

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid are reportedly just fine after their surprising, and controversial, make out session earlier this month.

According to a June 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid were spotted kissing on June 4 after the CFDA Awards in New York City. Sources claimed that the pair were seen kissing and cuddling for about two hours just as rumors were heating up that Jenner was dating NBA star Ben Simmons. To make the situation more awkward, Anwar is the brother of Kendall’s close friends and fellow models, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

However, the relationship between Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid is said to be just fine after the make out session. Sources tell the outlet that Kendall ran into Anwar on Monday night at the Peppermint Club while she was with Ben Simmons, and that the two were “friendly” and “cool” towards one another.

“Kendall and Anwar are totally cool and friendly. They even said hi to each other at one point, and things weren’t awkward or weird in any way. They both respect each other living their own lives without any expectations,” an insider told the magazine of the encounter.

It seems that the brief hookup didn’t mean much to Kendall Jenner or Anwar Hadid. Kendall has been spotted with Ben Simmons multiple times since the kissing incident, and the two even went on a double date with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shortly after they moved back to L.A. from Cleveland over the weekend.

In addition, Anwar has been spotted snuggling up to French model, Sonia Ben Ammar. The pair were seen showing off some PDA at the Poppy nightclub in L.A. on Monday, and she was also with Hadid when he bumped into Jenner and Simmons at the Peppermint Club later that night.

“Anwar and Sonia were by each other’s sides all night long. He kept her close, and they were seen snuggling and canoodling at different points throughout the show. Anwar totally digs Sonia, but it’s very young ‘lust’ right now and they are just having fun and enjoying each other’s company. They aren’t looking at this like it’s going to last forever — more just living in the moment,” an insider dished.

As for Kendall Jenner’s controversial hook up with Anwar Hadid while seemingly dating Ben Simmons, sources tell the magazine that Kendall is young and free, and has no labels on her romance with Ben at the moment.

“She’s being young and having fun. There’s no pretense to anything and no label on her and Ben. She’s just living life with no commitments.”