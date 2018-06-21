Austen says it's not true

Austen Kroll knew that he might be called a lot of things when he signed on for Southern Charm, but he never thought that frugality would be the focus. Austen was shocked and taken aback when his ex and co-star, Chelsea Meissner, told the world that he’s cheap.

Austen said calling him cheap was one of the worst things she could have said, says Page Six.

“This is something I definitely tried to clear up with [ex-girlfriend] Chelsea [Meissner], and I was like, please, tell me, I wish you would have said that I had like a drinking problem rather than I’m cheap.”

On Southern Charm, Chelsea expressed that Austen always hesitated to pick up a dinner check, and it became a problem. Austen says he had no idea that this was a concern for Chelsea and wishes she would have said something. Kroll adds that he picks up checks all the time, and especially the larger ones.

“We go out casually, the check comes and she snatches it, and it’s like a $45 check, then please, by all means. When that $400 check comes I will gladly take it. At that point in my life, I didn’t have a job, and I thought she was being a cool girlfriend, and then I find out that she has all of these problems with it. I just wish she would have said something to me.”

Meissner has expressed that she works hard for a living, and Austen’s inability to pay his way was a big reason they are no longer together. But this season on the popular Bravo show, Chelsea served as a spoiler between Austen and his girlfriend Victoria.

Kroll adds that women he has dated in the past might have complaints, but not about him being cheap.

“I don’t think that any of my girlfriends that I’ve ever had would ever call me cheap.”

Austen will play a role in the drama for the rest of the season, as he is the one who points out to Thomas at Patricia Altschul’s Winter Ball that Ashley Jacobs might not be who he thinks she is. All of the men on Southern Charm have said that Ravenel’s girlfriend propositioned them at one point or another.

Whitney Sudler-Smith says that Jacobs told him that if things didn’t work out with Thomas, he would be her second choice.

“She said if it weren’t for Thomas, you’d be my second choice. Like I’d have any interest in going out with that person.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST.