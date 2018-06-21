Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Aren’t Planning To Stay In L.A. Long

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have only just recently moved back to L.A. after months of living in Cleveland, Ohio. However, sources are now revealing that the couple aren’t planning on staying in California long term.

According to a June 21 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson fully plan to move back to Cleveland together once the NBA season starts again. As many fans already know, Tristan currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, barring an offseason trade, and the pair intended to return to Thompson’s lakeside home this fall.

However, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s plans to move back to Cleveland seemingly haven’t had any impact on the couple’s summer fun in L.A. Since returning to Cali over the weekend, Khloe and Tristan have been spotted out together multiple times.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the pair celebrated Father’s Day together in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion, and the next night they were seen having dinner at Malibu hot spot, Nobu. The reality star and her baby daddy then headed back to L.A. to hit up the Peppermint Club, where they reunited with Khloe’s sister, Kendall Jenner, and her rumored new boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted at McDonald’s drive-thru https://t.co/vzwnroyswZ pic.twitter.com/Zh74ic39CY — Page Six (@PageSix) June 20, 2018

Khloe Kardashian seemingly had so much fun during her first night out in L.A. that she admitted she had a hangover the next morning while trying to summon the energy and spirit to get her workout done with her trainer, Don.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen out again that afternoon grabbing some food from the McDonald’s drive-thru, possibly to help them recover from any lingering effects of their hangovers from the night before. The new parents were also spotted out again this week as they went on a quiet lunch date together.

Meanwhile, sources are also revealing that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continue to work through their relationship issues after the NBA star was busted cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend back in April. The couple, who are the parents of a two-month-old baby girl named True, decided to stick it out and try to keep their family intact, something that insiders say Khloe is very happy about.

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True. She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing. Khloe’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter. Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can,” a source dished to the magazine of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s current relationship status.