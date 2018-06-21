Robert Pattinson Denies Rumors Of Marriage, Baby In Q&A With Mia Wasikowska

'Twilight' and 'Damsel' actor Robert Pattinson answers the web's burning questions about him alongside co-star Mia Wasikowska

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to facing rumors about his love life, as he has been dealing with them since he first appeared in the Twilight movie franchise years ago. The actor is currently doing press to hype his new movie with co-star Mia Wasikowska called Damsel and he tackled some of the most common rumors in a recent chat. Does Pattinson have a wife and a child as many have speculated?

Back when Twilight first hit movie theaters, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart became a couple and the pair developed an enormous fan base. The two were together for quite some time, but they were never engaged, married, or had a child together. Pattinson went on to date FKA Twigs, and was even engaged to her, but they never took their relationship any further either.

Despite all that, Pattinson continues to be dogged by rumors that he is married and that he even has a child. GossipCop details that in one recent chat with Mia Wasikowska and Wired, the trio tackled some of the questions that pop up as the “web’s most searched questions.”

This is something that Wired does with celebrities regularly, using the auto-complete tool on the web to develop the questions. Pattinson is an actor who embraces his privacy as much as he can, but it looks like he did have a pretty good sense of humor about these burning questions. When asked if he has a child, the actor feigned surprise and paused, and Wasikowska joked that she didn’t think he even could have a baby.

When watching the video, it actually turns out that Pattinson never fully answered the question about whether he’s had a baby. However, he doesn’t, and his reaction syncs up well with that being the case despite all of the wondering and rumors. There were a lot of fun questions asked of both Robert and Mia along the way, and these two seemed to have a blast with this interview format.

The last question, naturally, was regarding whether Pattinson has a wife. The Damsel co-stars playfully hedged for a moment, and then he said he didn’t have one. Despite the fact that rumors regarding a wedding swirled for Rob with both Kristen and, more recently, singer Katy Perry, the actor remains unmarried. Will Robert Pattinson get married and have a child at some point? Fans would love to see him head in that direction, but chances are good that the actor won’t reveal much about a wedding or baby until he has no other choice given his love for his privacy.