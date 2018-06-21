Celine Dion Teases Upcoming Tour In Latest Instagram Photo

Celine Dion is ready to get back on the road again!

Earlier today, the singer took to her popular Instagram account to share a photo with her legion of followers. In the snapshot, the singer lays on a large black and silver packing bin. Dion is sprawled out across the bin as she stretches out her arms and wears a smile on her face. In the caption of the post, she writes in both English and French, telling fans that she cannot wait to see them on tour.

But it turns out, Celine is not the only one who is super excited to be going on tour. Her fans are also ecstatic about it! Within just seven hours of posting the photo, Dion’s fans have already given the snapshot a ton of attention with over 55,000 likes and 700-plus comments. Many fans confessed that they simply cannot wait to see Dion on tour while countless other fans just took to the photo to let Celine know how much they love her.

“Travel safe babe, enjoy yourself and have a great tour! I love you soooooooooooo muchhhhhhhh.”

“I wish you can tour the United States again. I remember 2 year’s ago i visited you in Vegas everybody gave me a hard time seeing a concert out of state they all asked why dont you wait till she comes here? I said she hasn’t toured in united states since 2008,” another fan wrote.

According to Billboard, Dion will tour Asia from June 26 to July 23 in her highly anticipated “Celine Dion Live 2018” tour. This is the first time in 10 years that Celine has returned back to Asia on tour. Her tour dates are as follows:

June 26: Tokyo, Japan

June 29-30: Macao, China

July 3-4: Singapore

July 7: Jakarta, Indonesia

July 11, 13-14: Taipei

July 19-20: Manila, Philippines

July 23: Bangkok, Thailand

And in addition to just packing, Dion has been sharing other behind-the-scenes photos of tour prep with her Instagram followers. Just three days ago, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer shared a picture of herself doing fittings for her upcoming show. The photo, which is of Celine’s backside, shows the 50-year-old in a short multi-colored dress with a few pops of bright pink here and there.

Dion’s legs look incredibly toned and she can also be seen rocking a pair of black and white heeled boots. Like her other photo, this one has received a ton of accolades for Dion with over 93,000 likes as well as 1,300 comments.

Celine’s tour kicks off in Tokyo on June 26!