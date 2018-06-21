Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Trip Back To Paris After 2016 Robbery

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about her first trip back to Paris following her shocking 2016 attack and robbery in the city.

According to a June 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Twitter account on Thursday to speak out about her first trip back to Paris, calling the event “emotional” and thanking the city.

“Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! I couldn’t have come for a better reason….off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day,” Kim wrote via social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed to Paris this week to attend Virgil Abloh’s first collection for Louis Vuitton at the spring/summer menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The couple sat in the front row at the show next to Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The trip back to Paris was the first time that Kim Kardashian had stepped foot in the city since her terrifying 2016 attack and robbery. As many fans will remember, Kim was tied up and held at gunpoint in October of 2016 when masked men broke into her hotel room and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry from her.

Kardashian later revealed on the family’s reality TV show that she thought she may be raped or murdered, and that she saw a vision of her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, returning to her hotel room to find her dead body. Kim also claimed that she begged the men for her life, revealing that she had babies at home. Kim also stated that looking back on the robbery, she believes it was meant to happen to her to teach her an important lesson.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she continued. “I don’t want to start crying, but I know that was so meant to happen to me… I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres.

During her most recent trip to Paris, Kim Kardashian did not wear any jewelry or accessories.