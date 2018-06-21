Kylie Jenner Sings Along With Baby Daddy Travis Scott As He Plays Cannes Concert

Kylie Jenner was Travis Scott’s biggest fan earlier this week as he played at the Spotify Beach Party at the Cannes Lions Festival.

According to a June 21 report by The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner and best friend, Jordyn Woods, both attended the concert. Kylie rocked a low cut denim top and a matching skirt with a denim jacket slung over her shoulder. She wore her hair down and donned a pair of sparkling earrings. Meanwhile, Jordyn wore a pair of khaki pants with a black crop top.

Jenner documented the concert outing via her Instagram story. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her gaggle of girlfriends shared videos of themselves singing along to Travis Scott’s songs as the crowd went wild in the background.

Back in February, Kylie Jenner officially announced the birth of her daughter, Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott. Although rumors had been running wild that Kylie was pregnant with the rapper’s baby, she did not confirm any rumors until she made the announcement of the birth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is a huge fan of Travis Scott’s music and has been pestering him to put her in one of his music videos. Kylie, who has appeared in rap videos in the past, is allegedly annoyed that Travis hasn’t even offered her a role in one of his videos.

“Kylie’s obsessed with being famous and having her face everywhere and is begging Travis to be in one of his next videos. To be honest, she’s p—-d she hasn’t been in one yet. She told Travis that her exes Tyga and PartyNextDoor put her in their videos and flat out asked him what the hell is he waiting for. Kylie doesn’t like these video chicks around her man and low-key feels threatened by them. If she had it her way, she’d been in all Travis’ videos,” an insider previously told Life & Style Magazine.

The source went on to reveal that Travis was unhappy about Kylie comparing him to her former boyfriends and allegedly asked her to quit being so insecure about herself and their relationship.

“Travis went off on Kylie, telling her not to ever compare him to another man, especially her exes. He basically told her to stop being insecure and to understand she’s the only one in his life and that he doesn’t want to be with anyone but her,” the insider added.