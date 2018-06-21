‘Days Of Our Lives’ June 21: Chad Vows DiMera Demise, Ciara And Ben Share A Moment, Kayla Hits Paydirt [Recap]

On Today's June 21 episode of 'Days of Our Lives,' Chad vows to take down DiMera with the help of Victor, Hope won't stop until she finds Ciara, and Kayla is caught in Kate's room.

Today’s Thursday, June 21 episode of Days of Our Lives revisits Chad’s proposal to Sonny. Chad wants to be CEO of Titan. The timing is perfect since the company needs a strong and experienced leader and Chad needs a job. As Chad is speaking to Sonny about the possibility, Victor comes into the main room of the Kiriakis mansion and says “When Hell freezes over.”

Titan has made an offer to settle with Leo, which is surprising news to Sonny. He asks Victor to rescind the offer. A settlement to Leo and his attorney is an admission of guilt and Sonny isn’t guilty. Calling Justin to take back the offer isn’t necessary because Leo’s attorney has turned the offer down. Victor admits that he needs to prepare Titan to fight.

Chad points out this is just one more reason to hire him.

“Titan is fighting for survival. You’ve taken hits. It’s time to strike back.”

Victor is still hesitant because they would be giving away all of their trade secrets. Chad points out that what Victor is saying may be true, however, they will be getting all of the enemy’s trade secrets in return. Chad reassures Victor that he will happily reveal everything about DiMera Enterprises.

When asked why he would turn on his family in such a drastic way, Chad makes a powerful statement.

“Stefan’s not my brother. He’s not my family. He is my enemy… Stefan made me turn my back on DiMera. Now it’s my mission to destroy him, and it. That’s something you have wanted to do for a long time Victor, so why don’t you let me help you?”

Victor finally agrees and the board does too. For the first time in the history of the rivaling companies, a DiMera is in charge of Titan Industries.

At the end of yesterday’s Days of Our Lives episode, as reported by the Inquisitr, Ciara used a burner phone to call her mother.

Hope is happy to hear her daughter’s voice but begins to panic when Ciara refuses to give away her location. She knows that Ciara is in pain and promises that things will get better, offering to come and get her. Ciara admits that she isn’t alright and hasn’t been since she was raped. She needs some time to figure her life out.

Rafe takes the phone from Hope. Ciara begins to say that she doesn’t want people to worry about her, but stops talking when Ben walks back into the cabin. Rafe’s police instinct kicks in and he realizes that Ciara isn’t alone. When Hope realizes this may be a hostage situation, she grabs the phone from Rafe and asks Ciara about it.

Ciara states that the man who found her stopped and took care of her, confirming that he may have even saved her life. Overhearing this, Ben looks relieved to know how Ciara feels about his act of kindness. Hope isn’t happy with Ciara’s answer, asking “What if?” She won’t stop looking until she finds her daughter.

Days viewers witnessed Ciara and Ben share a moment of mutual understanding and vulnerability. When she reaches up to touch Ben’s face, he moves quickly away from her touch.

Determined to help Steve regain his vision, Kayla has agreed to dig up dirt on Kate DiMera for Stefan. Kayla knows how her husband feels about Stefan and the rest of the DiMera family, but she has decided to do it anyway. She breaks into Kate’s room looking for the identity of a mystery man who Kate “can’t be seen with.” Days of Our Lives fans know that the man is Leo Stark’s attorney, Ted.

Kate walks into the room to find Kayla looking through her bedside drawers.

“Don’t stop on my account. Can I offer some assistance?”

Kayla makes up an excuse and leaves the room just moments before Ted comes looking for Kate.

Kate confesses to him that the lawsuit is meant to force Titan’s shares to tank so that she, herself, can buy the company at a rock bottom price. Just then, Ted leans in and kisses Kate. In what might have otherwise been a romantic moment, Kate slaps Ted across the face, taking him by surprise.

Ted says, as the boss, she has the power. He believes this is the same dynamic that she has with every man she is with, letting her know it doesn’t bother him. Kate says he is right, and she is using that power to focus on one thing, obtaining Titan.

Unfortunately for Kate, while sitting at a table with Steve, Kayla meets up with Justin. When speaking with Justin, the man that Kayla doesn’t recognize (Leo’s lawyer) walks by. When Justin confirms his identity Kayla is armed with the ammunition needed to take Kate down and get Steve a bionic eye. She immediately calls Stefan with the information.

At the end of today’s June 21 episode of Days of Our Lives, Chad visits Kate. He can’t wait to tell her all about his new job.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.