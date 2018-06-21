Rita Ora Flashes Abs In Crop Top Before Jetting Off To Paris For Louis Vuitton Men’s Show

Looks like Paris Fashion week is jam-packed with celebrities!

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kylie Jenner and her crew jetted off to Paris attended Paris Fashion Week. Kylie, Travis Scott, Kanye West, and Kylie’s BFF all attended the famed Louis Vuitton Men’s Show Spring/Summer 2019 show at Parisien Palais Royal where they sat front row. And like Jenner and her gang, Rita Ora also got in on the action.

In a post from earlier today, the songstress shared a photo of herself in front of a private jet as she confessed that she was making a “quick stop” before her performance at the Isle of Wight Festival. In the image, the 27-year-old rocks green track pants and a colorful cropped tee that showcases her toned abs. She smiles for the camera as the wind blows her short blonde locks into her face. She can also be seen holding her cell phone and her track jacket top in her hands.

So far, the singer’s post has already gained a ton of attention with over 155,000 likes as well as 420-plus comments within just five hours of being posted. Many fans commented on Ora’s post to let her know how amazing she looks while countless others told the singer that they will be attending one of her upcoming shows.

“Where do I get that shirt, it’s freaking AMAZING!!”

“A casual pic of me outside the plane LOL oj…. I wish!!! Help me get this skinny,” another fan wrote.

Another recent photo from her Instagram feed shows Ora rocking the same shirt but switching out the track pants for a pair of jeans that are half denim and half leather. In the post, she hugs her friend, Virgil Abloh, who has been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection since March of 2018. Ora shares that this was Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show, which is obviously a big deal.

It appears as though Ora attended the show and she also shared a photo of herself at the event itself. Within just two hours of the post, Ora’s photo has already earned her 34,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Many fans were quick to applaud Ora for all of her hard work to get to where she is as she confessed in the caption of the post that she and Abloh are just “two kids from the hood.”

“Happy times for you with your friends.”

“My fave pic of you EVERRRR STUNNING,” another fan wrote.

Ora can next be seen performing at the Isle of Wight Fest, which runs from June 21 through June 24.