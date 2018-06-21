Joseph Gordon-Levitt Will Serve As Roast Master For Bruce Willis’ Roast

Both co-stars of 'Looper' will reunite for a Comedy Central Roast.

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting another Comedy Central Roast, then you’ll be glad to know that another one is on the way. Set to air this summer, the newest roast will be focused on Bruce Willis, and one of his former co-stars will be spearheading the event.

As reported by The Wrap, Joseph-Gordon Levitt will be emceeing the procedures, as confirmed by the actor himself via Twitter.

“I’ve looked up to Bruce my whole life. I was so honored to work w/ him and, in essence, PLAY him in Looper. He’s treated me w/ nothing but warmth and kindness… and so I look forward to mercilessly roasting the sh*t out of him on TV.”

The two actors first worked together in 2012’s Looper, in which they both played the same character, crossing paths thanks to some time travel shenanigans. Directed by Rian Johnson (of The Last Jedi fame), the film went on to gross over $175 million against a $30 million budget and won a National Board of Review Award for Best Original Screenplay. Both actors also starred together in 2014’s Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, the sequel to 2005’s Sin City. Both films were co-directed by Robert Rodriguez and veteran comic book writer Frank Miller.

Willis made his name as David Addison on TV’s Moonlighting, which aired from 1985 to 1989. Not long after, he broke out on the big screen with roles in Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, and Unbreakable. He is perhaps best known for his role of John McClane in the long-running Die Hard series.

On the other hand, Joseph Gordon-Levitt began his career as a child actor, with guest roles in TV series including Family Ties, Murder She Wrote,Quantum Leap, and Roseanne(which, coincidentally, featured a cameo from Bruce Willis). Gordon-Levitt’s first big TV role was on 3rd Rock from the Sun, where he played Tommy Solomon. On the big screen, his big break came from his lead role in (500) Days of Summer, where he starred alongside Zooey Deschanel. He also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Inception and The Dark Knight Rises, as well as writing, directing, and starring in 2013’s Don Jon.

The Bruce Willis Roast will be taped at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 14. It will premiere two weeks later on July 29 on Comedy Central. It will be executive produced by Joel Gallen, who worked on other roasts of Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, William Shatner, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump.