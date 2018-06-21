NBA Trade Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Staying Put With Timberwolves, According To ‘The Athletic’

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly not trading Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns will not be traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves, The Athletic is reporting. Despite all of the NBA trade rumors involving Towns last month, the 23-year-old NBA All-Star will likely remain with the Timberwolves for the foreseeable future.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ coach Tom Thibodeau has come out and blanketed any belief that the Timberwolves will trade Karl-Anthony Towns. While discussing the direction of the Timberwolves heading into the NBA Draft, Thibodeau has opened up about his communication with Towns and about the team going forward.

According to The Athletic’s report, the dialogue between Karl-Anthony Towns and Tom Thibodeau has been cordial thus far. The two parties expect to talk even more once Towns returns from his time away overseas.

Tom Thibodeau’s assertion that there is no trade chatter surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns should eliminate a draft night blockbuster deal made by them. However, Thibodeau did talk about the recent dismissals of two assistant coaches from his staff, without mentioning them by name.

“You’re always trying to put the team first, and what the team needs are and what makes us better. And oftentimes there’s tough decisions that have to be made. Obviously we wish those guys well, and we’re looking forward to the challenges that are ahead.”

One of those tough decisions could be the Minnesota Timberwolves making a trade. It will not be the Karl-Anthony Towns’ deal as many of the NBA trade rumors would suggest.

Thibodeau on Karl-Anthony Towns rumors: 'I think we are in a good place' https://t.co/93vYLX4qDB — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 20, 2018

That is a far cry from the Sporting News‘ report that Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are not in a good place. At the time of the story, NBA teams started pouncing on the idea of trading for Towns, thus placing calls to the Timberwolves in an effort to pry him away.

Nothing moved from the Timberwolves’ standpoint after the news of disharmony from Karl-Anthony Towns, yet NBA teams are allowed to dream. What also seems clear is that the Timberwolves will lock Towns into a contract extension at some point this offseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns may not be available, however, Andrew Wiggins might be. If the Minnesota Timberwolves decide to make a blockbuster trade during the NBA draft, it will either involve Wiggins, Jeff Teague or Gorgui Dieng.

The prospects of the Timberwolves trading one of the aforementioned trio would not be surprising. A trade of Andrew Wiggins would net the Timberwolves a more established star player. Dealing Jeff Teague or Gorgui Dieng could turn into draft picks or veteran players which fit the Timberwolves’ system.

If the Timberwolves trade Karl-Anthony Towns, it would be big news. Unfortunately, for teams which are interested in taking Towns off the Timberwolves’ hands, the young star is not available.

The notion that Karl-Anthony Towns came from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ boss Tom Thibodeau himself. What Thibodeau did not say is if the Timberwolves are closed for business completely. Keep an eye on the Timberwolves as the NBA draft gets underway.