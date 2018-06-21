Donald Trump Pressured Ivanka To Get Breast Implants At Age 15 To Help Her Modeling Career, New Book Reveals

The tell-all from 'Vanity Fair' reporter Emily Jane Fox is making waves for the revelations in 'Born Trump.'

Donald Trump had a great idea for how to help his then 15-year-old Ivanka kick-start her modeling career — breast implants.

A new tell-all book from Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox details what is described as a “creepy” relationship between Donald and Ivanka, including his very candid advice to help her gain stature as a runway model. In the book Born Trump, Fox wrote that Donald pressured Ivanka to get breast implants, but another family member stepped in to put an end to it, People reported.

Donald’s sister, Maryanne, was reportedly so put off at the idea of forcing a 15-year-old girl to get breast implants that she goaded her brother into dropping the plan — though he still agreed with the idea.

“When his friend confronted him about it, he denied that [Ivanka] was getting implants,” Fox writes. “At the end of the call, he asked, ‘Why not, though?’ ”

In the end, the advice may not have mattered, as Vanity Fair noted that Ivanka was able to find some success as a runway model.

As the New York Post noted, Donald Trump has on a number of occasions made questionable comments about his daughter’s looks, including once bragging that if he were not her father he might be dating her. The topic came up during a 2006 interview on The View after Donald was asked how he would feel about his daughter posing in Playboy.

“I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her,” Donald said during a 2006 appearance on The View. “Isn’t that terrible? How terrible? Is that terrible?”

Donald also bragged about Ivanka’s “hot body” on a number of other occasions, including an interview with Howard Stern.

Ivanka Trump is considered one of Donald’s most trusted advisers, and he reportedly takes her suggestions above most of his other cabinet members. This week, Donald noted that Ivanka showed him pictures of immigrant children at holding facilities after they had been separated from their parents, prompting Donald to put an end to the policy, the Daily Mail reported. Ivanka had done something similar last year, showing her father pictures of the victims of a Syrian gas attack that prompted him to launch strikes against the country.

That has also led to criticism of Ivanka for not speaking out more forcefully against her father’s policies that harm children and families.

Ivanka Trump stayed silent for 75 days as her dad ripped kids away from their parents https://t.co/hdm3Ie1zFW — Shareblue Media (@Shareblue) June 21, 2018

Born Trump included a number of other revelations, including that none of Donald Trump’s children expected him to win the election, and Ivanka had plans to return to her fashion brand the day after Election Day. Donald and Ivanka often had a distant relationship, with Donald rarely calling or visiting while Ivanka was in boarding school in Connecticut, though he did frequently send her newspaper clippings about himself, the New York Post reported.