Nikki Bella Feeling ‘Pressured’ Over Wedding Planning After Reconciling With John Cena

The professional wrestling superstar is reaching the end of her rope in a new clip from E!'s 'Total Bellas.'

Nikki Bella revealed that she felt “pressured” to make major wedding decisions after reconciling with WWE superstar John Cena. Bella reveals her dilemma in the June 24 episode of E!’s Total Bellas. In the latest episode, Nikki will wrestle with whom she wants to have her walk down the aisle during her wedding to John Cena.

“If you have mom walking down the aisle she should be in a cute tux, like a women’s style tux,” says Brie Bella in the clip to her sister and their grandmother.

Nana, on the other hand, believes that the girls’ brother JJ Garcia should have the honor. “I don’t know,” Nikki sighs. “I’ve just been thinking a lot about it.”

“Mom and I were talking and just, like, you were going to have me walk you down the aisle, then you picked your dad. She kind of got a little bit of attitude,” Brie says. “I’m just saying it would make mom super happy. Like, it would make her life.”

Nikki then explained to Brie and her grandmother that whom to pick to walk her down the aisle is an “emotional decision.”

“You know, to think [about] the relationship I have with my father and the other male relationships I have, I just feel so confused,” she says in the clip. “There’s part of me that wants to get married and there’s a part of me that just wants to be alone. Like, there are no words to describe it.”

Nikki is seen feeling unsettled about her upcoming nuptials, stating that “everyone else” seems to be getting what they wanted for the wedding, but not her.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that despite reconciling, the couple is not moving forward with planning a new wedding ceremony just yet.

“One of the reasons that they can’t seem to work things out is because he’s getting ready to leave the country for four months,” a source close to the couple said of their reunion.

“They’re not the kind of couple where it’s ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder;’ they’re more ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ so this distance isn’t going to be good for them. They work best when they’re working together and can be together all the time.”

The source continued, “They love each other very much and can’t imagine themselves with anyone else. They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they’re both on the same page with that.”