Stacey Dash’s Age-Defying Diet, Exercise And Beauty Tips

The 'Clueless' star stuns at 51, thanks to a healthy, active lifestyle.

Actress Stacey Dash looks fantastic at age 51, thanks to a low-carb, high-protein diet and an active lifestyle that includes running and rigorous gym workouts.

Dash, who became famous playing Dionne Davenport in the hit 1995 film Clueless, works out four to five days a week, combining cardio exercise such as running and light weightlifting.

“I try to eat clean,” Stacey told Latina magazine. Dash sometimes posts excerpts from her gym sessions on Instagram, where she’s shown doing calisthenics and strength-training.

Sunscreen And Moisturizer

Stacey’s anti-aging beauty routine includes drinking plenty of water and using sunscreen, moisturizer and eye cream to prevent wrinkles.

“I do eye cream and sunscreen every day,” Dash said. “Even if you’ve got olive skin, or brown skin, you still need sunscreen. I drink a lot of water. I work out.”

Stacey, an outspoken conservative, exudes an uncanny strength in her interviews and TV appearances, but overcame a tough childhood marred by sexual abuse, drug addiction, and domestic violence.

When Dash was four years old, she was molested by a family acquaintance. By 16, she started doing cocaine.

Shutterstock

In her early 20s, Dash was addicted to drugs and was physically abused by a former lover.

“He would punch me in my body, my legs, my chest, anything that could be covered,” Stacey told People. “But part of me felt like I deserved it because what I was coming from was no better. I didn’t have an identity. That’s why I fight for women and people in the inner cities today. I want them to know it will get better.”

#zzofit #fightforit #staceydash A post shared by Stacey Dash (@staceydash) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Dash said the constant abuse damaged her self-esteem, which further fueled her dangerous descent into drug abuse. Stacey said she turned to God and that helped her climb out of the negative cycle of drug addiction and domestic abuse.

As a mom of two, Stacey said she teaches her kids about developing self-esteem through hard work. Dash said growing up on welfare and around people who were dependent on government assistance gave her a negative view of social-welfare programs, which she says are temporary bandages for poverty.

‘When You Get Stuff For Free, You Have No Self-Worth’

“When you get stuff for free, you have no self-worth,” Dash said. “When you have no self-worth, you become depressed, addicted, and either abused or an abuser. This is what perpetuates the cycle of violence in inner cities. We don’t need free stuff. We need opportunities.”

Dash instills in her children that it’s important to be self-sufficient, hard-working, and ambitious. Despite her harrowing background, Stacey insists she’s not a victim.

“I let them know that I survived,” she said. “I’m not a victim. And there is nothing they can’t overcome.”

Earlier this year, Dash announced she was running for congress from California’s 44th district. In March 2018, Stacey dropped out of the race after receiving a barrage of death threats, as the Inquisitr has reported.