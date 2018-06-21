‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jared Haibon Teases He’s Ready For Babies With New Fiancee Ashley Iaconetti

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are moving right along after getting engaged and he hints he's anxious for babies already.

The romance between Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon took a lot of twists and turns over the past few years. As fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette know, Ashley and Jared were on a season of BIP together several summers ago and she fell hard for him immediately. However, he was still getting over Kaitlyn Bristowe and the timing wasn’t right. This year, however, the timing was finally right and they’re already engaged. Are babies coming fairly soon too?

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon went public with their romance in March and just got engaged in Mexico this month while down there filming for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. Besties Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert were there too, along with their daughter Emmy. Tanner had previously shared an Instagram Story showing how Emmy has a little crush on Jared, and it looks like Haibon is pretty smitten with her too.

In Haibon’s latest Instagram post, he is standing with Iaconetti and baby Tolbert. He says that Emmy makes him want to have babies, and it seems pretty likely that Ashley isn’t going to argue against that idea too much. This romance has definitely been a whirlwind since they decided to be more than friends and many Bachelor in Paradise fans are guessing that marriage and babies won’t be put off too far into the distance.

Ashley shared a sweet post related to babies via her Instagram page as well. The first show shots Iaconetti with Haibon, the Tolberts, as well as Carly Waddell, Evan Bass, and their baby girl Bella. That photo is a recreation of the second picture she had in the post, one taken a couple of summers ago with the same six adults.

The Bachelor in Paradise star notes that in the time between the two photos, there has been a marriage, two babies, and an engagement. That would mean that the picture was taken after Jade and Tanner got married but before Carly and Evan’s wedding or the arrivals of Bella and Emmy. Both other couples got engaged during their respective Bachelor in Paradise finales and wed not long after, but for Ashley and Jared, it obviously took a bit more time to get to that engagement point.

Will Ashley Iaconetti be able to post a third picture a year or two down the road showing her married to Jared Haibon and with a baby as well? Bachelor in Paradise fans are going wild over this engagement and can’t wait to see what comes next for Jared and Ashley.