Kendall Jenner Has Awkward Run-In With A Man In A ‘Kill The Kardashians’ Shirt

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story this week to reveal that she had a bit of an awkward run-in with a man at the market who was wearing a shirt that read “Kill the Kardashians.”

Kendall Jenner, the younger sister of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, was likely a bit shocked and surprised to see the man wearing a shirt about killing her family members. However, the super model seemed to take the awkward encounter with a grain of salt, and of course posted about the entire thing on her Instagram story.

Kendall even took the high road and didn’t show the man’s face in her Instagram post. She did make a joke that she had only “popped out” to grab some milk from the grocery store when she found the man wearing the hateful shirt. However, she shook it off and moved on.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner has been spotted out at the grocery story quite a few times over the past couple of weeks. The last time she was there she was the one drawing everyone’s attention as she hit up the market with her rumored new boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons.

Sources revealed that the couple were acting “low key” and “coy,” and did not show off any sort of PDA. However, onlookers also claim that Kendall and Ben were not trying to hide their relationship and that they had everyone in the store looking their way.

A few days later, Jenner and Simmons stepped out again. This time they hit the town as they met up with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at the Peppermint Club in L.A. The outing marked the first time that Khloe and Tristan were spotted out and about together in California since Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal back in April.

Khloe and Tristan had been living in Cleveland together for months, but moved back home last weekend to celebrate Father’s Day with Kardashian’s famous family. Now, Khloe and Kendall are seemingly going on double dates with their NBA star boyfriends.

Meanwhile, neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken out publicly about the cheating scandal, and Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are also keeping their budding romance on the down low, and are reportedly trying to stay away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi as much as they possibly can during the early stages of their relationship.