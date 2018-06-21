‘Ozark’ Season 2 Release Date Revealed By Netflix, Along With A Trailer

The Byrdes will return in August.

Netflix has announced the release date for Season 2 of its popular drama Ozark and has dropped a trailer as well, Deadline is reporting.

The drama, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is scheduled to return August 31.

NOTE: The remainder of this article will contain spoilers for Season 1 of the Netflix drama, as well as some minor spoilers for Season 2, inasmuch as Netflix has released those spoilers in the trailer that you’ll see below.

The 40-second teaser trailer picks up right where Season 1 left off, with the Byrdes reunited following Marty Byrde’s (Jason Bateman) attempt to get his family out of the danger he’d brought them into. However, his wife and kids returned to be by his side, vowing to face together whatever came their way.

The first season saw Chicago financial adviser Marty Byrde taking his family – wife Wendy (Laura Linney), daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz), and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) – to the Lake of the Ozarks on a moment’s notice. Bryde and his partner had been laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel, and Marty’s partner had been skimming off the top. When the cartel’s money man, Del, finds out about it, Marty promises that he can launder $20 million for them if he’s allowed to set up shop at the Lake.

The rural Missouri community is perfect for money laundering: it’s in the middle of nowhere, most business is conducted in cash, and it’s a seasonal tourist destination.

Soon Marty’s schemes get him tangled up in, and on the wrong side of, various locals, the law, and the cartel, who are never far behind. By the final episode, Marty has sent his family away to get them out of danger, while a local heroin-dealing family has killed off Del and put Marty in their own employ.

The trailer promises to pick up exactly where things left off and promises even more moral quandaries for the Byrde family.

A press release from Netflix gives a brief glimpse into what will happen in the next season.

“In the highly-anticipated second season, the Byrde family continues to navigate the troubled money laundering and drug cartel waters. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.”

Also, according to IndieWire, there will be a new problem bedeviling the family: it’s no longer tourist season, which means that there will be fewer opportunities for Marty to launder money.

Ozark Season 2 will debut on Netflix on August 31.