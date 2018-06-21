Justin Bieber’s Ex, Chantel Jeffries, Spotted On Date With NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Looks like NBA baller Kyrie Irving just committed a huge violation of bro-code after he was spotted on a date with Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Chantel Jeffries. As it’s being reported by TMZ, both Irving and Jeffries were spotted together allegedly on a movie date Monday, June 18, where witnesses and photos show the couple appearing to look like they are very much so more than friends.

The 26-year-old Celtics point guard and the pop singer’s ex-were caught taking in the recently released animated film, Incredibles 2 at the iPic theater in Westwood, California. The pair were spotted and secretly snapped holding hands as they made their way out of the theater following the movie. Irving and Jefferies took in the movie at the swanky theater which features a fully stocked bar, a kitchen menu that caters to every single one of your food cravings, and a full wait staff that serves you while you watch your movie.

The pair were also reportedly spotted in New York earlier this month at the launch of the rooftop pool Profundo Day Club at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City. Despite being spotted together at the launch party, it’s still unclear whether they were together or just hanging out as friends at the time.

Jeffries, a DJ, has been linked to tons of stars in the past including the singer The Weeknd, football player Desean Jackson, and reality star Scott Disick. The 24-year-old beauty gained worldwide notoriety back in 2014 when she was famously spotted sitting in Justin Bieber’s car when he was arrested for a DUI.

Prior to being spotted out with Irving, Jeffries caught the eye of Lakers rookie Kuzma in March, who replied to one of her snaps from a bowling alley, writing, “Bowl me.”

As for Irving, he previously dated singer Kehlani, who recently came out to the world identifying as queer. The former flames are said to remain friends despite the breakup. As it was previously reported by Billboard, Irving took to his Instagram page on Friday, June 15, penning a heartfelt public apology to his ex where he made it a point to shoot down all rumors that the singer cheated on him with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Irving explained on the MTV Movie + TV Awards red carpet about his decision to write the long-overdue open letter, years after they broke up.