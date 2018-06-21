Justin Bieber’s Ex, Chantel Jeffries, Spotted On Date With NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Looks like NBA baller Kyrie Irving just committed a huge violation of bro-code after he was spotted on a date with Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Chantel Jeffries. As it’s being reported by TMZ, both Irving and Jeffries were spotted together allegedly on a movie date Monday, June 18, where witnesses and photos show the couple appearing to look like they are very much so more than friends.
The 26-year-old Celtics point guard and the pop singer’s ex-were caught taking in the recently released animated film, Incredibles 2 at the iPic theater in Westwood, California. The pair were spotted and secretly snapped holding hands as they made their way out of the theater following the movie. Irving and Jefferies took in the movie at the swanky theater which features a fully stocked bar, a kitchen menu that caters to every single one of your food cravings, and a full wait staff that serves you while you watch your movie.
The pair were also reportedly spotted in New York earlier this month at the launch of the rooftop pool Profundo Day Club at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City. Despite being spotted together at the launch party, it’s still unclear whether they were together or just hanging out as friends at the time.
Kyrie Irving Has Date Night with Chantel Jeffries, Bieber's Ex-GF https://t.co/kajE3ZtywV
— TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2018
Jeffries, a DJ, has been linked to tons of stars in the past including the singer The Weeknd, football player Desean Jackson, and reality star Scott Disick. The 24-year-old beauty gained worldwide notoriety back in 2014 when she was famously spotted sitting in Justin Bieber’s car when he was arrested for a DUI.
Prior to being spotted out with Irving, Jeffries caught the eye of Lakers rookie Kuzma in March, who replied to one of her snaps from a bowling alley, writing, “Bowl me.”
As for Irving, he previously dated singer Kehlani, who recently came out to the world identifying as queer. The former flames are said to remain friends despite the breakup. As it was previously reported by Billboard, Irving took to his Instagram page on Friday, June 15, penning a heartfelt public apology to his ex where he made it a point to shoot down all rumors that the singer cheated on him with PARTYNEXTDOOR.
@kehlani I'm sorry, i know this is long over due. I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure, SN: And also add that we are public figures now on this social media monster of a platform. I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it's still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I'm hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bullshit. The lack of understanding of what we went through has bred a lot of unwarranted things happening and I want my supporters to really let her be the great soul I know she is whole heartedly. I'm hearing people are showing up to shows and being disruptive while she performs and when it starts affecting real life progress, the shit has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, & this is long overdue. We only try our hardest to be great humans and the fact that I can love her for how beautiful she is a privilege in its own right, I'm grateful. I want to see her and all individuals be who they truthfully are, unapologetically. #WeAreNotDating #Besties #BeenBesties #NeverStoppedNeverWell
Irving explained on the MTV Movie + TV Awards red carpet about his decision to write the long-overdue open letter, years after they broke up.
“She’s an incredible person, and I don’t ever want to see anyone do anything harmful in her way. I heard from her and other people that people are coming to her shows, and doing just really obnoxious things. I don’t ever want to see anyone go through that, especially a female like that, and you know, she’s incredibly special. I want the focus to be on her, her career, and that’s it.”