Demi Lovato’s New Single, ‘Sober,’ Is About Her Relapse After 6 Years Of Sobriety

Demi Lovato turned to music to divulge her recent relapse after six years of sobriety and tell the story of her struggles.

Pop star Demi Lovato is beloved by millions of people around the world for her honesty and open communication with her fans. She has admitted to many struggles in the past that she has worked through with the help of her legion of social media followers. Likewise, Lovato has been an inspiration to those who experience similar troubles.

She has been open with her fans about her troubles with addiction. As reported by US Weekly, She first checked into rehab in 2010 when she was just 18 years old. Demi then “entered a sober house for about a year in 2013.”

Three years ago, reports Fitness, the singer checked into a rehab center for self-harm, bulimia, and addiction where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. At that time, she stated that she was “tired of hiding and relieved to know what was wrong” so that she could make changes and get healthy.

On March 15, Demi Lovato celebrated six years of being free from the chains of drugs and alcohol. She took to social media to commemorate the milestone and was bombarded with compliments. Several of Lovato’s Twitter followers thanked her for being an inspiration for others. One follower had the following to say.

“Wish your story could reach more people battling this terrible disease. Helping just one person get sober and get their life back is so worth it…and it can positively impact the many loved ones around them that have been suffering silently, too.”

I’m so grateful for all of the 6 year sober birthday wishes… it means more than you know. Truly. Thank you ???????? pic.twitter.com/zIr4XeeXVm — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 16, 2018

Staying true to her honest nature, Demi dropped a surprising and emotional new single this morning which she entitled “Sober.” The lyrics to the new Demi Lovato song indicate that she has unfortunately fallen off of the wagon and relapsed on her sobriety. Some of the lyrics are as follows.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato, 25, sings during the chorus of the track, which she released on Thursday, June 21. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Her news was not a disappointment to a vast majority of her social media followers. In the spirit of humanity and understanding, the “Confident” singer was uplifted by her many fans.

One follower specified that they are very proud of Demi’s “bravery, honesty,” and her “courage to share” her personal struggles and truth. The singer is not only loved by a multitude of people, she is now and will be, supported throughout her impending fight.