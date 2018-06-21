Prince William Impresses Prince George & Attains ‘Street Cred’ Status

Prince George is just 4, yet his father had to put in the work to impress the likes of him.

Prince William, like millions of other kindergartner parents around the globe, had to earn his street credentials. Prince George wasn’t about to hand it to him on a silver platter either. No, he had to earn his stripes the same way as any other father of a 4-year-old boy would.

The Duke of Cambridge and his son were at the official unveiling of the new Defense and National Rehabilitation Centre in Nottinghamshire, north of London. Prince William is the patron of the center which dedicates itself to servicemen and women who are injured and need specialized treatment. According to People, the prince’s speech revealed how his work with the DNRC gave him street cred with Prince George.

“I have been the Patron of the DNRC for 4 years and I have enjoyed every single moment of it. “Along the way I have demolished a building — George was at an age at the time that he loved seeing the digger in action, so it did my street cred as a father a world of good.”

Evidently, George had witnessed his father sitting on a backhoe loader, or digger in laymen’s terms, and help in the physical work of demolishing a building. In the eyes of his son, he was a hero. Prince William earned the admiration of his son by the sweat of his labor. Not too shabby for a royal who doesn’t have to work a day in his life.

Today the @DNRCOfficial, a world-class rehab facility for Armed Forces personnel who have suffered major trauma or injury, was handed over to the nation. At the ceremony The Duke of Cambridge read ‘One for the Team’ by Debbie Lawson, winner of the 'Poem to Remember' competition. pic.twitter.com/hpD3yFbQnA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2018

It seems as if Prince George is a fan of all things with wheels, and his dad would certainly have impressed him on a heavy-duty construction vehicle. It is reported that he wanted a police car as a Christmas present last year and that he was inseparable from his ride-on fire engine as a toddler boy.

Prince William, who turned 36 on June 21, takes a personal interest in the UK’s armed forces and veterans. As a retired Royal Air Force pilot, the duke knows the particular needs of servicemen and women who have been injured on duty. The Defense and National Rehabilitation Centre now boasts some of the latest rehabilitation equipment thanks to $400 million funding received.

Happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! Thank you to everyone for their lovely messages #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/dZbdVoVPDt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2018

The project was the brainchild of Major Gerald Grosvenor, the sixth Duke of Westminister. This multibillionaire, who happened to be William’s godfather, donated $90 million to the project which will finally open its doors by the end of the year. According to the New York Times, Grosvenor died Great Britain’s richest landowner in 2016.