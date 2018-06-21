WWE News: WWE Announces Details And Dates For 2018 Mae Young Classic

It was confirmed earlier this year, but now, there are dates and details for the next big tournament.

Everyone knew that something big was coming in the world of women’s wrestling and on Thursday, that news has confirmed as Triple H announced the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Earlier this year, the return of the tournament was confirmed but fans have been waiting on dates for it to happen and any further details. Now, an official announcement has been made and the next big exciting tournament in WWE will take place in less than two months.

This past week, many of the superstars of NXT have been over in Europe for the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were also over there to scope out talent and begin promoting the NXT UK brand, but they also had some interesting things to say about women’s wrestling.

As reported by Inquisitr, Triple H said that there was a “huge announcement” coming soon in regard to women’s wrestling, and it started a lot of chatter online. Many expected it to be something with the next Mae Young Classic tournament and they were certainly not wrong or disappointed.

Early on Thursday, the official website of WWE revealed that the Mae Young Classic 2018 will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 9, from Full Sail University in Orlando.

Are you ready? @WWE @MaeYoungClassic 2018 will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 8 & Thursday, Aug. 9 at @FullSail, and YOU can secure your tickets beginning tomorrow at 10 AM ET! #MaeYoungClassic https://t.co/9AqV0IGNSO — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2018

Once again, this year’s Mae Young Classic will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world. Superstars from 12 different countries will head down to Orlando to participate in the single-elimination tournament which is sure to put the spotlight on a number of names and stars.

Two of the competitors from last year’s tournament have already made huge strides in NXT. Tournament winner Kairi Sane is one of the most popular superstars in the brand while tournament runner-up Shayna Baszler is the current NXT Women’s Champion.

As of this time, there have been no competitors officially named.

Triple H commented on the announcement and it shows that WWE is thrilled to bring this tournament back for its second year.

“We are thrilled to once again present the Mae Young Classic and provide a global showcase for 32 of the top female talent from around the world. Last year’s event was a significant milestone in WWE’s Women’s Evolution, and I am confident this year’s event will break even more barriers.”

Women’s wrestling has certainly come through a revolution in the last few years and it continues to advance in huge ways every single day. The announcement of the second annual Mae Young Classic proves that this will likely be an event that happens every single year. Triple H knows there is a lot of great unknown talent in women’s wrestling from around the world and this tournament is a way for WWE to bring them in.