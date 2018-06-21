Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take First Trip To Paris Since 2016 Robbery

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted out in Paris this week for the first time since Kim’s shocking and terrifying robbery back in 2016.

According to a June 21 report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were surrounded by their security team, as well as fans and photographers as they hit up the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show. It’s currently Fashion Week in Paris, and Kim and Kanye are both very active in the fashion world. However, the shocking robbery is likely weighing on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s mind as she returned to the city.

As many fans will remember, back in 2016 Kim Kardashian’s hotel room was broken in to by masked men. The men tied her up and held her at gunpoint. Kardashian later cried as she told her family has she feared rape, and thought her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, would later come back to the room and find her dead body. Kim also stated that she begged the men not to hurt her because she had babies at home.

Thankfully, the men did not harm Kim, but they did steal more than $10 million worth of jewelry from the reality star. Later, Kim Kardashian vowed to scale back on showing off her lavish lifestyle via social media, and when she returned to Paris with Kanye West she didn’t wear any jewelry.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Paris trip caps off a long few weeks where they have been hosting parties and celebrating family milestones. The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary as well as Kanye’s album releases back in May. They also threw parities in honor of Kanye’s birthday and their daughter North turning 5-years-old earlier this month. The couple also spent Father’s Day celebrating with the family, and recently welcomed Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and their new little baby, True, back to L.A.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye may also be planning to renew their wedding vows.

“[Kim] and Kanye have been through so much. They’re stronger than ever right now. She’s even started talking about doing a vow renewal to prove to everyone that they’re still united and soul mates for life.”

It seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been through a lot as of late, but they are sticking by each other’s sides. Kim will likely be leaning on her husband during her week in Paris, as the bad memories from her 2016 robbery are bound to replay in her head from time to time while she is in the city.