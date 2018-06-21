Tori Spelling Takes Family Vacay To Lavish Palm Springs Resort One Month After Hawaii Vacation

Undeterred by money troubles, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott managed to take their family of seven to a luxury resort.

After buying her hubby, Dean McDermott, expensive gold roses on Father’s Day, Tori Spelling and her family took a vacation to a lavish Palm Springs resort. Many commenters on social media have inquired how the mom of five could afford such a family trip.

One commenter wrote on the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum page, “How did you afford that?”

Just last month, Tori Spelling took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband, Dean McDermott, after they jetted off to Hawaii for a vacation, according to the Daily Mail. The couple seemed to have placed familial disputes behind them in an effort to reconnect on the beautiful island.

Tori stood close to Dean and revealed that this was their first vacation alone since they were married in Fiji 12 years ago.

While in Hawaii for a business conference, Spelling still found some time to relax, according to the Daily Mail. Tori posted several Instagram stories in which she shared beautiful views outside her hotel room while relaxing by the pool.

“As a mom of 5 I don’t know life without my kiddos. But sometimes it’s important to take time and remember the whole reason those 5 little blessings are in out lives… and that is a mad love that started with my soulmate.”

Together, Tori and Dean have welcomed five children into the world, including daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who just celebrated his first birthday. Tori is also the stepmother to Dean’s son, Jack, 19, from his previous marriage.

Tori shouted out the luxury resort prior to her facing heavy backlash for pulling down a heavily retouched bikini photo. The 45-year-old shared an image of herself in a navy and magenta floral one-piece swimsuit. When initially reading the caption of the photo, it seemed to be body positive. The caption also revealed how Tori’s grown to accept herself.

“After having my 5th baby I have to admit my body didn’t bounce back the way it did with the first 4! But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing.”

However, Instagram users were quick to point out that the image had been photoshopped and Tori confirmed their suspicions by deleting the post entirely, according to Hollywood Life.

City National Bank sued Tori and her husband Dean in December 2016 for failing to pay back a $400,000 loan that was granted to them back in 2010, according to Radar Online.

City National Bank also accused the couple of “owing plaintiff an unpaid principal balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38,” in addition to the money she withdrew in September 2016.

Dean also has some financial troubles of his own. McDermott hasn’t paid his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, his share of $750 twice a month for child support for their son Jack, 19, according to Radar Online.