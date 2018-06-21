Jenna Johnson Shares New Engagement Photo, Reflects On Proposal As She Heads Home With Val Chmerkovskiy

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Jenna Johnson is reflecting on her trip to Europe with Val Chmerkovskiy and her recent engagement

Dancing with the Stars fans have had a blast following Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy on social media during their amazing trip to Europe. DWTS felt confident that there would be a proposal at some point during this vacation, and indeed, there was. Now Jenna and Val are on their way back home, but she’s doing a bit of reflection as she shares a new photo as she says farewell to Europe.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson started their trip in the Netherlands, got engaged in Italy, spent a few glorious days in Greece, then headed back to Amsterdam before wrapping up their trip. In her latest Instagram post, the Dancing with the Stars champ shares a new picture from the night that Val proposed to her and both DWTS pros look as happy as can be.

In her post, Jenna says that she’s sitting on the plane, ready to head back home, and she can’t help but reflect on her “beautiful whirlwind of a trip.” It’s been exactly one week since Val proposed and she calls him the love of her life and her best friend. Johnson adds that she’s grateful to be those things to him as well.

This wasn’t Jenna’s first time in Europe, but she notes that she now has memories from the area that she’ll hold onto forever. The Dancing with the Stars pro thanked the universe for love and for the chance to experience countries and cultures like she got to do on this trip.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Jenna raved about where they stayed in Greece and again highlighted that her engagement to Val came exactly a week ago. Chmerkovskiy hasn’t posted on Instagram quite as often as Johnson has throughout this trip, but he’s made it clear that he’s had the trip of a lifetime as well.

The DWTS pro has also been keeping a close eye on the World Cup from the looks of his Twitter page, but he’s shared sweet updates about his proposal as too. What comes next for Jenna and Val? They do have some engagements slated to take place over the summer, and most Dancing with the Stars fans expect that they will both be partnered with celebrities for the fall season.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s European trip and engagement have been a blast for Dancing with the Stars fans to watch from afar, and everybody will be anxious to learn details regarding when and where they’ll tie the knot. Stay tuned for more details on Val and Jenna’s plans as they’re revealed, as well as for scoop on what’s coming up on DWTS this fall.