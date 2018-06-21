Kanye West & Travis Scott Planning Diss Track Against Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Khloe Kardashian

Kanye West and Travis Scott are reportedly planning to get even with Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian. The rappers are allegedly planning an epic diss track against the NBA star, which could cause tension in the family.

According to a June 21 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian’s husband and Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy are ready to get some revenge for Khloe, and they’re planning to drag Tristan Thompson’s name through the mud to do so.

Sources tell the outlet that both Kanye West and Travis Scott believe that Tristan Thompson is a “loser” and because they are both very close with Khloe Kardashian they want to call him out for his cheating scandal.

“Ye and Travis don’t f–k with Tristan and think he’s a loser both on and off the court. They’re both hella tight with Khloe and feel like he f—ed her over,” an insider close to the rappers stated.

The source goes on to add that while Kanye West and Travis Scott very much want to record a song about Tristan and Khloe, the ladies in their lives may feel different about it. It seems that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner may be upset with their guys if they go behind their backs and destroy Khloe’s baby daddy in a song.

“They both want to a record a song so bad but know Kim and Kylie won’t go for it and it will possibly upset Khloe, but they’re seriously considering it despite the family drama it might cause.”

As many fans already know, Kanye West already referenced Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on his new album, Ye. In the song All Mine, West raps lyrics about Tristan almost being single following the cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Kardashian chose to stay in Cleveland with Thompson and work on the relationship.

However, last weekend the couple moved back to L.A. for the summer and they are now spending time with Khloe’s famous family. Although sources have revealed that the family have forgiven Tristan Thompson and are ready to move on, it seems that Kanye West and Travis Scott may not feel the same way about the situation, and could end up causing more drama.