Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out In Tiny Spandex Shorts With Boyfriend Younes Bedjima

Kourtney left little to the imagination in tight spandex while vacationing with her boyfriend.

Kourtney Kardashian was rocking tight spandex shorts while out and about with boyfriend Younes Bendjima during the couple’s romantic vacation to Italy. Per Daily Mail, Kourtney left little to the imagination in the new paparazzi photos taken on June 21 where she was snapped wearing skin-tight white shorts to make a serious fashion statement.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed by Italian paparazzi walking hand in hand with Younes in the new photos while the couple spent some time together in the city of Rome, and she was proudly showing off her incredible body in tiny white spandex shorts.

Kourtney was also rocking an oversized turquoise sweater with her tiny white spandex shorts in the new photos shared by Daily Mail, which was appropriately emblazoned with the logo “FILA Italia” for her Italian vacation with her boyfriend of more than a year.

Kourtney – who has three children with former boyfriend Scott Disick, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign – kept her eyes shielded from the sun in sunglasses and ditched her signature heels for flat sneakers as the twosome made their way around the European city while walking hand in hand.

The couple – who recently celebrated their first anniversary together – have been proudly showing off their vacation photos in social media ever since they were first spotted in Rome earlier this week.

The latest photos come shortly after Inquisitr reported that Kardashian and Bendjima shared videos and photos from their romantic trip on social media, while Kardashian even posted a cute clip to Snapchat of them each throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain.

It appears that spandex has now become a new trend for the Kardashian sisters, as a number of Kourtney’s famous siblings have been photographed sporting spandex clothing over the past few weeks.

As reported by People, Kourtney’s younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian stunned when they were seen out in seriously tight matching spandex ensembles earlier this month.

Kim and Kylie sported almost matching tight spandex leggings and crop tops in the photos which were taken in the family’s hometown of Calabasas.

But there’s no doubting that Kourtney can most definitely keep up with her younger sisters in the spandex department.

The reality star has made no secret of all the hard work she puts into her body, as E! News reported earlier this year that the mom of three confirmed that she weighs just 98 pounds.

The site reported that the oldest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings revealed that she steers clear of sugar and tries to eat as cleanly as possible as well as working out every single day to get and keep her body toned.

“I take time for myself to work out every day, which I never did – especially having three young kids,” Kourtney told the site at the time of her diet and exercise routine and how it’s changed since she became a mom. “I just never made it a priority, and now it just makes me feel so much better – mentally and physically.”

Adding that she even works out while she’s on vacation, Kardashian told the outlet that she’ll usually start her workouts by jumping rope or running before starting on strength training.