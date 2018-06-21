Netflix Film ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Cast Eddie Murphy, Rudy Ray Moore Blaxploitation Movies In HD Coming Soon

While Netflix subscribers wait for the Rudy Ray Moore biopic, they can look forward to watching some of his classic movies for the first time on VOD HD.

While Netflix original movies tend to be a hit or miss, it looks like they have one film in the works that looks promising, Dolemite Is My Name. The Netflix original film is a biopic of Rudy Ray Moore, and it stars Eddie Murphy, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as The Hollywood Reporter documented. Murphy will play the late blaxploitation icon Rudy Ray Moore, and Snipes portrays D’Urville Martin, the haughty, alcoholic actor who ended up directing Dolemite.

Deadline describes the unique story of how Moore’s Dolemite came to be.

“Moore worked in a Hollywood record store in 1970 when he began hearing obscene stories of pimp and hustler named Dolemite. He started a club act where he became Dolemite. He then began generating records that mixed humor and a ghetto fantasy character, burnishing the legend. While too racy to be put on display in record stores, the records became a big inner city underground hit. The proceeds allowed Moore to finance the 1975 film Dolemite, which he starred in as a kung fu-capable pimp ghetto hero who stuck it to The Man.”

Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan) is the director, and Michael Beugg (La La Land, Up in the Air) is the executive producer. The Netflix movie is co-written by Scott Alexander (The People vs. Larry Flynt, Ed Wood) and Larry Karaszewski (Man on the Moon, Big Eyes). IMDb lists John Davis, John Fox, and Eddie Murphy as co-producers.

Xenon Pictures

While Netflix subscribers will have to anxiously wait to see the new Rudy Ray Moore biopic, in just a matter of days, several blaxploitation movies will be released digitally remastered for the first time on VOD in HD for your viewing pleasure. Listed below are the 11 classic movies that Xenon Pictures is releasing throughout July 2018 starting on July 3.

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song starring Mario Van Peebles

Dolemite

The Human Tornado (the Dolemite sequel)

Disco Godfather starring Rudy Ray Moore

Penitentiary featuring Wilbur “Hi-Fi” White

Penitentiary 2

Petey Wheatstraw

Death Force starring James Iglehart

The Muthers featuring Jeannie Bell

Blackenstein starring John Hart

Lord Shango featuring Marlene Clark

In July, Xenon Pictures will also release the 2001 film Welcome to Death Row on VOD. The music documentary tells the story of the rise and fall of Death Row Records and it features a who’s who from the golden era of hip-hop, including Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Eazy-E, The D.O.C., Snoop Dogg, Ton Def, Suge Knight, and Sean Combs.

Warning: The trailer below contains strong language.

Dolemite Is My Name is currently filming, and the Netflix film is set to be released in 2019.