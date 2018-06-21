‘My 600-LB Life’s’ Cynthia Wells Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss After She Ignored Doctor’s Orders

Wells ignored Dr. Nowzaradan's advice but she still shed the pounds

Cynthia Wells, whose struggle with morbid obesity was documented on My 600-lb Life, has lost a lot of weight. Wells, who appeared on the show in 2017, caused some controversy when she explicitly ignored her doctor’s advice. As In Touch Weekly reports, Wells’ doctor had told her that she had an emotional connection to food and that she needed to see a therapist after her weight loss surgery.

Cynthia, however, decided to ignore the advice.

“I’ve decided to stop trying to live up to everyone’s expectations for me, including Dr. Nowzaradan,” she said during an episode of the reality TV show on TLC. “I’ve decided if he’s pushing me for therapy, I don’t need to see him right now. [I don’t] need him trying to make connections that aren’t there. He can’t help me at this point. I just think I have to do it on my own right now.”

As In Touch notes, Cynthia was able to lose over 100 pounds by doing things her own way. The episode revealed that she went from 610 pounds to 454 pounds after she made dietary changes. She did go to one post-surgery therapy session but she and the therapist butted heads.

“Today was a bit of a waste of time in my opinion,” Cynthia said after the therapist visit. “I don’t need this kind of help. I need real help.” The therapist in question, Dr. Ashley Bryant disagreed.

“She has built this strong and tough exterior that I’m afraid may be a barrier to her,” she said.

But it looks like Cynthia has proved both of them wrong.

As Monsters And Critics reports, a new episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Wells has made amazing progress. She has stuck to the diet recommended by her doctor. She’s also exercising on a regular basis.

According to Monsters and Critics, her dedication to the regimen is inspired by a love for her children. In her first episode on the show, we learned that Cynthia is raising five children. Three of them are her biological children while two are her cousins.

In the Where Are They Now episode, we see Cynthia going to her daughter’s dance rehearsal, something that she couldn’t do before her weight loss surgery and changes to her lifestyle. In a clip from the show, we see her comfortably walking into an auditorium and easily sitting in one of the seats in the audience to support her child.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Cynthia. The episode also revealed that she has gone through some setbacks when it comes to sticking with her diet. But it looks like the promise of more progress and a potential skin removal surgery is pushing her to continue to stick to her weight-loss goals.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? can be seen on Wednesdays at 9/8c on TLC.