NeNe Leakes Reveals Gift From Kim Zolciak Biermann Amid Husband Gregg’s Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes is expressing gratitude for her former foe Kim Zolciak Biermann who sent a package full of goodies’ to Gregg Leakes, the husband of her co-star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta who is battling cancer.

NeNe posted a photograph of the care package sent from Zolciak Biermann on Wednesday.

“What can I say other than THANK YOU! Thank you @kimzolciakbiermann for your thoughtful gift,” NeNe wrote on Instagram. “Opening your box is like Christmas! Just all kinds of goodies.”

For years, RHOA fans have witnessed NeNe and Kim go from being the best of friends to the worst enemies. During the reunion for the Bravo TV series that aired last April, it seemed there was no hope for the former friends to patch things up.

While the status of their friendship is unclear, that hasn’t stopped Zolciak Biermann from sending gifts during Gregg’s health battle or kept NeNe from showing her appreciation. The gifts include some goodies from Zolciak Biermann’s Kashmere Kollection like her Kashmere Luxury Diffuser.

Among other things, Zolciak Biermann included two books in the care package. One of those books is a Christian title called 50 Days of Hope: Daily Inspiration for Your Journey Through Cancer by Lynn Eib.

Another book included in the package is by renowned nutrition expert Michael Greger called How Not to Die. The book examines the food behind some of the most common diseases plaguing people including cancer and also reveals some food that can be eaten to prevent and reverse different diseases.

Zolciak Biermann is not the only RHOA cast member to give the Leakes family gifts during their health battle. Model turned businesswoman Cynthia Bailey gave Gregg some relaxing candles, according to NeNe’s social media.

She also posted that friend to the show Marlo Hampton sent a Bible to Gregg. Bravo producer and host Andy Cohen has also shown his support for the Leakes family by sending gifts.

Earlier this month, NeNe revealed that Cohen sent her husband a Library which actually amounts to six books that include Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi, Barracoon: The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo’ by Zora Neale Hurston and Advice Not Given: A Guide to Getting Over Yourself by Mark Epstein.

Earlier this month, NeNe took to Instagram to ask her followers to send information about diets, cleanses, holistic treatments and prayers to greggroad2recovery@gmail.com. She has also been expressing gratitude to her followers for continuing to offer their love and support.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers. Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets and holistic healthcare,” she wrote. “We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have.”