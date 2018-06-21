Tim McGraw Credits Paleo Diet, CrossFit Workouts For Rippling Six-Pack Abs

The country music superstar lost 40 pounds and is in the best shape of his life at age 51.

Tim McGraw is ripped to shreds at age 51 following a 40-pound weight loss after he adopted a Paleo-style diet and started doing CrossFit workouts.

McGraw, who celebrated his 51st birthday in May, gave up alcohol in 2008 after realizing that the excessive drinking not only made him overweight, but ruined his relationships and quality of life.

“When your wife tells you it’s gone too far, that’s a big wake-up call,” Tim told Men’s Health. “That, and realizing you’re gonna lose everything you have. Not monetarily, not career-wise, but family-wise.”

The country music superstar continued:

“I drank too much. I partied too much. And I did other things too much. Chemically. No needles or that kind of stuff, but use your imagination.”

After that wake-up call, McGraw stopped drinking, started exercising, and overhauled his diet to adopt a Paleo-style eating plan that emphasizes high-quality animal proteins, healthy fats, non-starchy vegetables, and excludes gluten, sugar, dairy, legumes, and processed foods.

The changes fueled McGraw’s 40-pound weight loss and a renewed dedication to fitness. Tim now regularly posts workout clips on his popular Instagram account and inspires others to embrace an active lifestyle.

Whatever workout @TheTimMcGraw is doing, I want to do it too! The man's got abs for days. #dayum #ShotgunRiderTour pic.twitter.com/AVcKkoIhXu — Megan Weiss (@megweiss13) June 6, 2015

Tim said losing weight, transforming his body, and gaining chiseled, six-pack abs boosted his confidence and discipline, which spilled over to other parts of his life.

“It allowed me to become more disciplined in all the other things that I did, including learning to fly an airplane and spearfishing with my friends,” McGraw told Men’s Journal.

Happy Birthday to these abs errr I mean Tim McGraw. pic.twitter.com/0aKNlt874d — NashvilleGab (@nashvillegab) May 1, 2015

McGraw’s CrossFit workouts incorporate weightlifting, tire flips, sled-pulling, kettlebell swings, and hammer strikes.

Tim has maintained his 40-pound weight loss for several years, and now has the body of an athlete at age 51. It’s a dramatic improvement over the sedentary lifestyle the former beer-guzzling couch potato used to lead.

Tim McGraw, who has been married to country superstar Faith Hill since 1996, said his improved health has had a positive trickle-down effect on his personal life. He’s happier, manages stress better, and is less anxious, thanks to diet and exercise.

Another celebrity who credits the Paleo diet and CrossFit workouts for her rippling bikini body is actress Jessica Biel, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Jessica Biel Flashes Flat Abs, Ripped Arms: Paleo-Style Diet And Weightlifting Workouts Keep Her Fit https://t.co/CsW8taMaEf — Philip (@fem_wrstlng_fan) May 5, 2018

In recent years, Jessica has gotten leaner, thanks to a low-carb Paleo-inspired diet. While the Paleo diet aided her post-baby weight loss, Biel said she follows the gluten and dairy free diet because it makes her feel good.

“My digestion is better, I feel better,” Biel said. “I have more energy.”