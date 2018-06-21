Carrie Underwood Wows In Short Leather Shorts As She Returns To ‘Sunday Night Football’

Carrie's showing off her world famous legs in new 'SNF' photos.

Carrie Underwood is looking better than ever in black leather as she returns as the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football for another year. Her big return to the franchise was confirmed on Twitter on June 20, when the franchise confirmed that Underwood was filming a new opening sequence for the 2018/19 season in Los Angeles.

Sunday Night Football’s official account shared new pictures of the star looking seriously fierce on the set on the social media site, where she could be seen rocking two hot looks as she stepped back in front of the camera.

In the first photo the account shared, Carrie could be seen wearing short shorts and a shiny black top with a big silver belt while she was joined by a number of cheerleaders behind her as fireworks surrounded them.

The second look from the shoot showed the mom of one revealing her hard work in the gym with tight black leather pants which she paired with a classic white top and cropped jacket.

In the caption, SNF confirmed that the former American Idol winner will be opening the show on a weekly basis once again as she has done since she took over opening duties from fellow country star Faith Hill in 2013.

We're filming with our good friend @carrieunderwood in LA this week for this season's #SNF open! Who's ready for Sunday Night to be Football Night again?! ???? pic.twitter.com/bARru8zYA3 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 20, 2018

“We’re filming with our good friend @carrieunderwood in LA this week for this season’s #SNF open!” the account wrote alongside the two new photos of the “Cry Pretty” singer doing her thing in front of the cameras on set in Los Angeles.

“Who’s ready for Sunday Night to be Football Night again?!” they then asked, shortly after Inquisitr reported that Carrie’s world famous legs stole the show at the 2018 CMT Awards earlier this month.

Underwood has fronted NBC’s Sunday night coverage of the sport for the past five years and revealed earlier this year that she “loves” being able to front the long-running show because she’s a lifelong football fan.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“I love being the voice of Sunday Night Football because I grew up watching football… from birth. I’m from Oklahoma – we’re a football state,” Carrie told Sounds Like Nashville of her SNF gig back in February.

“It’s just a part of the country that everybody has their teams and there’s such an energy about it,” Underwood continued, adding that she and her family would often drive to Dallas to watch the Dallas Cowboys play when she was younger.

“There’s an excitement to it that really, it’s unlike anything else,” Carrie said at the time, “so being a small part of that is absolutely amazing.”

.@carrieunderwood kicks us off on the biggest Sunday Night of them all. Watch the #SuperBowl now on NBC or stream: https://t.co/Q1JrUmZiy2 pic.twitter.com/Awxc9zikfF — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018

As reported by Rolling Stone, for this year’s Super Bowl, Underwood took things one step further in her duties by writing and recording the empowering hit song “The Champion” with Ludacris for the network’s coverage.

Carrie even opened the big game with a very special pre-taped video segment which featured some of football’s most legendary players over the years, including Tom Brady, Emmitt Smith, and Joe Montana.