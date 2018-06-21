Sean Penn’s Son Hopper Pleads No Contest To Drug Charges

Hopper Penn, 24, and girlfriend Uma von Wittkamp were arrested in April in southeastern Nebraska and charged with possession of marijuana, amphetamines, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Actor Sean Penn’s son, Hopper Penn, reportedly pleaded no contest on charges of drug possession in connection to his April arrest in Nebraska.

According to an Associated Press report syndicated by Page Six, the 24-year-old Penn and his girlfriend, Uma von Wittkamp, were arrested on April 4 on Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska, where authorities say they found the couple in possession of 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills, and 3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms. Radar Online noted that Hopper was charged with possessing the mushrooms and marijuana, while von Wittkamp was charged with amphetamine possession in specific.

Based on court records, Penn and von Wittkamp, who were ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 each, pleaded no contest to felony charges of drug possession. This allows the couple to acknowledge that there isn’t enough evidence to prove them guilty, without them, as defendants, actually pleading guilty, the AP report noted.

As Radar Online further noted, Sean Penn has been open about his son Hopper’s drug problems, which have dated back to his teenage years. Hopper, who is the younger of Sean’s two children with ex-wife Robin Wright, reportedly got hooked on crystal meth shortly after a skateboarding accident in 2010 and had previously admitted that he would have died had his father not shown his support and convinced him to enter rehab via a stern ultimatum.

“I went to rehab because I woke up in a hospital and my dad was like, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’ I was like, ‘I’ll take the bed,'” Hopper Penn told People in 2017.

“Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life. Because it’s not fun when it gets to a point where you just need it.”

The son of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in his Nebraska drug case. https://t.co/Y5lXr2RSUv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 21, 2018

Given Hopper’s recent legal troubles, Radar Online called back to an April report, which alleged that the young actor was “ordered back to rehab” after his arrest, as this was a sign of an apparent relapse.

“Hopper looks up to his father a lot and he was doing really well after his latest stint in rehab, but he recently fell in with the wrong crowd in L.A. and he picked up right where he left off in his addiction,” Radar wrote in April.

Although the claim has not been corroborated by other publications, Radar Online also alleged that Sean Penn’s troubles with his son aren’t exactly isolated, as Hopper’s older sister, model Dylan Penn, reportedly checked into rehab in May shortly after she was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.