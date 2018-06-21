Selena Gomez Unsettling, Creepy New Horror Project Debuts On Instagram

The singer and former Disney star continues to break free from her former teenybopper image.

Selena Gomez has teamed up with close friend and frequent collaborator Petra Collins for an unsettling, new and creepy horror project. The visual project, teased on Instagram, is seriously creepy. Collins shared excerpts from the horror short on June 20 on the social media site, and the full version of the short film will be released in full on IGTV, Instagram’s new long-form platform.

In an extended clip, Gomez is seen completely nude and in a bathtub where a creepy prosthetic face has been placed. The actress and singer is seen placing the face on different parts of her body, including her own face, before she leans in to kiss it.

The film, titled A Love Story, shows Selena sucking on an eyeball and eating icing off her leg she scraped off with a knife, according to a story posted by E! Collins and Gomez have worked together before. Collins directed both of Gomez’s “Fetish” and “Bad Liar” music videos. Both of those music videos give off a similarly chilling vibe.

The artist and photographer told Vanity Fair in an interview that she and Selena were itching to work on something in the horror genre. It’s accompanied by an unsettling music soundtrack that will haunt viewers long after viewing the clips.

“I love The Exorcist and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it’s something Selena and I both love talking about… that topic is sort of dear to us,” she stated in the interview. Collins, whose work has been described as ethereal and dreamy, was the mastermind behind Gomez’s arthouse “Fetish” clip, which dropped last year just days after the singer’s 26th birthday.

Earlier this month, Gomez released a new music video with the theme of being stuck on an ex-boyfriend, titled “Back to You.” The video, directed by Scott Cudmore, features Gomez sporting bangs and a short bob, leaving a boring party with a love interest to steal a car, as described by People.

a love story A post shared by Petra Collins (@petrafcollins) on Jun 20, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

The video had fans buzzing on social media as to whether or not the video referred to Gomez past relationship with Justin Bieber.

“So where are we going?” asks her blond boyfriend in the clip. The star then lists several seemingly random destinations: “Italy. France. Canada. Russia. Michigan.” Gomez is then seen readying herself for a trip into the unknown with her love.