Dedrick D. Williams Arrested In XXXTentacion Murder Case

An arrest has been made in connection to XXXTentacion’s murder. Dedrick D. Williams is currently being held in custody and the Broward County Sheriff’s Department is charging the 22-year-old with first-degree murder, according to TMZ.

During a vigil on Wednesday for the late rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, his mother told family and friends she has been notified by police that an arrest has been made.

An unidentified person at the vigil claimed that there was a police chase on nearby highway I-95, which presumably led to the arrest of Williams for the murder of the 20-year-old rapper.

TMZ reports that the murder suspect was charged with probation violation for a previous grand theft charge. He is currently being held without bail.

Inquisitr previously reported on a TMZ story about an investigation into local rapper Soldier Kidd. It is currently unclear whether there is a connection to the arrest. Kidd has not been named as a suspect.

XXXTentacion was shot dead on Monday after leaving a motorcycle dealership. Witnesses state that the late rapper was looking to purchase a motorcycle and may have had a large amount of cash in a bag stolen from his car.

Police reportedly have surveillance videos of the motorcycle dealership, which may have captured the shooting. A motive is yet to be established.

The rapper died on scene and witnesses claim that they heard multiple shots. XXXTentacion reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and had no pulse.

A dispatch described the rapper as a “Level 1” trauma patient in a comatose state.

The Sheriff’s Department initially announced that two armed suspects approached Onfroy while he was in his car and one of the two suspects fired a weapon. However, Dedrick D. Williams is the only arrest connected to the shooting as of this report.

The arrest of Dedrick D. Williams, 22, comes two days after Onfroy was tragically shot to death in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Investigators initially suspected that the shooting was a result of a random robbery and it is unclear whether they are still looking for a second suspect.

An official announcement from the Broward Sheriff’s Office is yet to be made. However, the official Twitter page of the Sheriff’s office retweeted a photo of Dedrick Devonshay Williams confirming the arrest.

In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/OkP2usoqNH — Gina Carter (@bso_gina) June 21, 2018

A viral video of the late rapper seemingly predicting his own death has been shared across social media in which he says the following.

“If worse things come to worse, I (expletive) die a tragic death or some (expletive), and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceive my message and were able to make something of themselves.”

The late rapper released two albums during his short career, selling more than 2 million albums and over 7 million singles.