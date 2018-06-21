Ciara Flaunts 50 Pound Weight Loss In Skin-Tight Pink Jumpsuit

Ciara is revealing her post-baby body after dropping 50 pounds.

Singer Ciara is proudly showing off her very impressive post-baby weight loss in a skin-tight pink jumpsuit while out with her husband, football player Russell Wilson. Hollywood Life reports that the star was proudly revealing all her hard work while out and about in London on June 20, showing off her body transformation in a bold pink ensemble.

Ciara hit the red carpet in the bright one piece while attending the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party with her husband of almost two years, flaunting her incredible body just over a year after giving birth to their daughter, Sienna. Ciara is also mom to 4-year-old Future from her past relationship with the rapper of the same name.

While out in the British capital this week, the R&B singer proudly revealed her toned stomach and legs in the all-pink outfit, which she accessorized with a matching hot pink blazer.

Ciara also shared photos of her own revealing all her hard work in the gym to her official Instagram account, where she called attending the event with her footballer husband a “date night.”

Sharing a snap of herself and Russell making their way into the party as she held on to his arm, the star wrote, “Date Night In London. Me and My Hubby In @TomFord. V&A.”

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

She then shared another photo on Instagram in which she admitted that she was going for “retro vibes” with her bright outfit.

Ciara proudly showing off her post-baby body comes shortly after the mom of two revealed that she managed to lose a whopping 50 pounds of the 65 she gained while pregnant with their baby girl.

Speaking to People last month in May, Ciara opened up about her big weight loss, and she admitted that she got “pretty fired” up to lose the baby weight following her second pregnancy.

Happy Saturday Everyone????. #Family A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 26, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

“I would wake up, breastfeed, then get Future ready for school. Then after I take him to school, come back and work out,” the star revealed of her dedication to hitting the gym extra hard to lose the baby weight. “Then after I work out, breastfeed and go back and get Future from school. Come back and breastfeed, then go work out again.”

The star then told the site that she lost 50 pounds in just five months but has since opted to slow down a little more when it comes to working out so hard, admitting that she’s been indulging in some not so healthy foods every now and then.

“I’ve definitely been picking up more burgers and fries,” Ciara told People of her eating habits. “Life is just so much better that way! I just do things in moderation.”

The star also admitted while speaking out about her recent weight loss that she’s not desperate to lose all the weight she put on while pregnant, admitting that Russell is a fan of her new curves.

“I honestly like some of the hips that have come along with the post-baby weight,” she said of her post-baby body. “I’m not trying to lose those. My husband has been showing me love on my hips, too. He likes them!”