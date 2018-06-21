Kim Kardashian Says She Doesn’t Like Selfies Anymore

Kim Kardashian once admitted that she was obsessed with selfies, now she is speaking up about her dislike for them.

Kardashian, 37, spoke with KTLA 5 reporter Sam Rubin on the eve of National Selfie Day. However, the woman who once released a book with over 300 pages worth of photographs now says she doesn’t take selfies anymore.

“I don’t take selfies anymore. I don’t really like them,” Kardashian said in a video posted to Rubin’s Twitter page Wednesday. “It’s not all about sitting there taking selfies.”

The beauty business mogul who rose to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians explained that while she has no issue with taking pictures, she wants to live in the moment.

“I just would like to live in real-time a little bit more,” she said. “I don’t mind pictures, but I’m not on my phone the way I used to be.”

Kardashian and her rap mogul husband Kanye West have three children which include their daughter North, 5, son Saint, 2, and infant daughter Chicago. Instead of focusing on her next opportunity to take a picture, Kardashian is more interested in spending quality time with her children.

“I definitely love the days where I have no hair and makeup, and I wake up and just relax. That’s me being in mom mode with the kids,” she said. “I love that side. To me that’s super beautiful.”

The reality television star’s stance on selfies has evolved over the years. In 2015, she released a coffee table book called Selfish which contains hundreds of pages worth of photographs.

In a previous interview with Adweek, Kardashian revealed that she took her first selfie in 1984 and would carry a big digital camera to take pictures of herself in her youth. What began on digital cameras later evolved into photos taken on a BlackBerry phone and eventually a smartphone.

Still, she told the publication that she realizes some people find it silly that she would spend so much time taking pictures of herself. However, Kardashian revealed that she enjoyed seeing the memories in the form of the photographs posted on social media.

During the days where she enjoyed taking selfies, Kardashian insisted that it was all in good fun. As a beauty business mogul, Kardashian said she has a genuine love for “the glam of life and hair and makeup.”

While it seems Kardashian is not a fan of taking selfies anymore, she still continues to post photographs and memories of her family and life on social media.