Turkish Singer Shot To Death In Nightclub

Shots rang out at a nightclub in the south-coast resort of Bodrum, killing an up-and-coming Turkish singer as well as the owner of the club, according to BBC News. Hacer Tulu, 40, died when four men opened fire in the club. While she and the owner, Mehmet Ali Sürensoy, were both killed, several others were wounded as well. Tulu was apparently hit as she crossed the stage, and unfortunately, efforts to revive her at the hospital didn’t work, according to MetroUK. The shooters fled the scene and later four suspects were detained at a police checkpoint in Manisa.

Born to Bosnian Yugoslav immigrants in Izmir, she had one older brother named Ozan. She attended Anadolu University and studied Public Relations. But she ended up becoming a model. In the 1990s, she modeled in the western city of Izmir and later became a partner in a modeling agency. Tulu segued into a singing career, having released her first album in 2014. Despite being new to the business, she managed to work with some big names in Turkish music. She enjoyed moderate success on YouTube when a song she uploaded three years ago racked up 4.2 million views. Tulu apparently uploaded videos of her singing right before the attack. The singer leaves behind a daughter. She shared a photo of herself with her daughter on Instagram for Mother’s Day and reports are saying that she is 15-years-old.

Different news outlets are reporting different clubs as the location of where the shooting happened, with BBC News saying it’s been reported as Medusa, which is popular with Western tourists, while MetroUK is saying it was Pasha Club in the popular tourist destination of Barlar Street in that town. Bodrum is a city on the Bodrum Peninsula and stretches from Turkey’s southwest coast into the stunning Aegean Sea, not exactly the place you’d expect to see this kind of violence.

Sevene Canım Feda Sevmeyene Elveda ❤️???? A post shared by Hacer Tülü Official (@hacertuluofficial) on Jun 15, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

This week saw another singer shot and killed. Rap artist XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was murdered after leaving a motorcycle dealership in Florida on Monday. Witnesses said that the late rapper may have been looking to purchase a motorcycle and possibly had a large amount of cash in the bag stolen from his car. Dedrick D. Williams, 22, has been taken into custody and held at the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, as reported previously by Inquisitr.

