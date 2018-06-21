Paris Hilton Says She Will Have Sister Nicky As Her Maid Of Honor, Teases Bridesmaid ‘Surprises’

The younger sister of the famous DJ will return the favor three years after her own wedding.

Paris Hilton is mostly keeping mum regarding the details of her upcoming wedding to Chris Zylka, but the wealthy heiress and DJ has admitted that her pick for her maid of honor is pretty obvious. At the launch party for her Paris Hilton x boohoo line in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Paris told Entertainment Tonight that her younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, will take on the maid of honor honors.

“It’s just obvious,” Paris said of choosing her sister Nicky to stand by her side on the most important day of her life. “She’s my best friend and she’s, like, my other half. I love her so much. So, of course, she’s going to be my maid of honor.”

Paris Hilton was the maid of honor when Nicky married James Rothschild in 2015.

As for the other bridesmaids, Hilton didn’t confirm any names, but she did reveal that her niece will be in the wedding. Paris also didn’t deny that pal Paris Jackson could soon be donning a bridesmaid gown.

“That’s, like, my sister,” Hilton said of the daughter of Michael Jackson. “We’re the two Parises. I love her so much. I’m so proud of her. She’s really just killing it with her modeling career and everything she’s doing. And I just feel like I’m her big sister.”

When asked if Jackson will be a bridesmaid, Paris Hilton teased the possibility, telling ET, “We’ll see! You’ll see some surprises!”

Paris, who is an avid dog lover, said she will be surrounded by her beloved dogs as she gets ready for her wedding, but they won’t make a cameo during the ceremony.

“I’m going to have my niece in the wedding,” Paris confirmed. “But the dogs will not be at the wedding, but they’ll be in the dressing room with me getting ready.”

One person that definitely won’t be in the wedding party—or on the guest list, period— is former friend Lindsay Lohan. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Mean Girls actress will definitely not be receiving an invite to her the Hilton-Zylka wedding. Paris and Lindsay’s beef dates back to 2006 when Lohan was reportedly dating Paris’ ex, Greek shipping heir, Stavros Niarchos. When asked about Lohan, Paris Hilton told TMZ, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

Bride-to-be Paris Hilton also revealed that she is selective about the people she chooses to surround herself with.