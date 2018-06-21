Victoria Beckham ‘Trying’ To Be The Best Wife After David Beckham Divorce Rumors Swirl

The couple has been married for 19 years.

Victoria Beckham is speaking out amidst lingering divorce rumors regarding her marriage to David Beckham is in trouble in the wake of reports that the couple is on the road to separation.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl who has been married to the former soccer star for the past 19 years noted in an interview held at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City that she is doing her “hardest” in her personal life.

People Magazine reported that the fashionista remarked, “I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.”

Beckham then thanked David for supporting her career. “I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children,” Victoria said. “When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.”

The couple is parents to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6. The pair welcomed their first child Brooklyn in March 1999. The then 4-month-old served as the ring bearer at their wedding. The couple later welcomed son Romeo in September 2002, son Cruz in February 2005 and daughter Harper in July 2011.

Beckham then remarked that she hopes as a mother, she is setting a good example to her daughter of how to be a strong woman both personally and professionally.

She stated at the event, “When I take Harper to school I tell her, ‘Harper you’re a girl and you can do anything.’ She’s a strong woman. She wants to be an inventor. She’s a strong smart woman. A little woman.”

The couple has been dodging divorce rumors for months. A representative for the twosome told People that rumors the couple was splitting up were “nonsense.”

“What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media,” the rep said. “There is no impending statement, no divorce!”

Victoria also posted several pictures on Instagram for her husband’s birthday in early May, including a sweet post of the former soccer star with his three younger kids. She also helped their oldest son Brooklyn surprise his dad by showing up to a birthday lunch unannounced and the sweet video of the moment was a viral sensation.

“Happy birthday to the best daddy!!” Victoria wrote. “We all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all.”

The two began their relationship in 1997 and married in July 1999 at a castle in Ireland.

Victoria and David Beckham recently made a joint appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in late May of 2018.