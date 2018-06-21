XXXTentacion Dead: Soldier Kidd Under Investigation After Posing With Gun Near Crime Scene

XXXTentacion was murdered after leaving a motorcycle dealership on Monday. Details are emerging after the 20-year-old rapper was shot in the neck and reportedly died immediately. The “Moonlight” rapper was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Fans of the late rapper were quick to accuse local rapper Soldier Kidd of involvement due to a photo of the rapper posing with a gun in close proximity to the crime scene. According to TMZ, investigators are looking into Soldier Kidd’s potential involvement in the murder plot.

Detectives initially believed that the killing was a random robbery after XXXTentacion’s Louis Vuitton bag was stolen.

TMZ claims that detectives went to the restaurant where Soldier Kidd posted the video to establish a timeline between the shooting of XXXTentacion and when he left the restaurant.

According to the dispatch audio describing the shooting, one of the two men was wearing a red mask. Kidd shared a photo of himself and a friend with a red mask in the front seat of his car. The Triple X in the caption of the video is in reference to Soldier Kidd’s music collective rather than XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy.

An unverified eyewitness account states that the shooter wore all-black and had on a red bandana rather than a mask,

Soldier Kidd posted a tribute to XXXTentacion and slammed the fans that accused him of murder in an Instagram post.

“Rip to a powerful soul @xxxtentacion. Sad how people let social media convict an innocent teenager. But I Don’t have to explain myself to anyone. Justice will [be] served #TripleX”

Soldier Kidd has deleted the photos, which fans assume connected him to the shooting.

Investigators have not named Soldier Kidd as a suspect and the rapper continues to deny involvement.

XXXTentacion has broken the global record for the most Spotify streams in a single day, beating Taylor Swift.

A massive crowd gathers on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles to pay tribute to XXXTentacion (via @NBCLA) pic.twitter.com/7CDWYyfPdP — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 20, 2018

Billboard reports that the rapper and singer’s hit single “SAD!” garnered 10.4 million streams on Spotify beating out Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” which gained 10.1 million streams on the day of its highly anticipated release.

Spotify made the controversial decision to remove XXXTentacion weeks before his death from its popular playlist Rap Cavier after being charged with multiple felonies including domestic violence. The late rapper had not been convicted and Onfroy’s music was returned to the playlist after the streaming service admitted the policy was flawed.

Charity event is still happening this Sunday in Florida. this was Jahseh's final wish. More details soon — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) June 21, 2018

On behalf of XXXTentacion’s mother, it was announced on Twitter that the late 20-year-old rapper’s wish to hold a charity event this Sunday will be fulfilled. Thousands of fans have taken to the streets all over the country to celebrate Jahseh Onfory’s life and music.