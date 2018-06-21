Nick Viall Responds To Rumer Willis Dating Rumors

‘The Bachelor’ star insists he’s single after a cozy poolside pose with Bruce and Demi’s daughter.

Nick Viall is shutting down rumors that he is in a romantic relationship with Rumer Willis. The 37-year-old former Bachelor star, who appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette before landing the leading man role on the ABC franchise, told Entertainment Tonight that rumors that he is dating Rumer are just…rumors.

“Rumer is one of my best friends. I love her to death, but we are just friends,” Viall told ET.

The buzz about Nick Viall and Rumer started after the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore posted a poolside selfie with The Bachelor star at Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood. Rumer, 29, sported a white bikini, while Nick wore a t-shirt. Rumer Willis captioned the cozy snap with, “Best buds.”

Viall, who is eyeing a career as an actor, didn’t rule out working with Rumer in the future—if he can get to her level. Rumer Willis has been acting since she was a kid and is best known for her TV roles on 90210 and Empire. Nick Viall’s acting resume includes a cameo on General Hospital and a role as a cruise manager on the TV holiday movie, A Christmas Cruise. While they aren’t on quite the same level as actors yet, the BFFs love to spend time together.

“That would be great someday,” Nick said of a future professional collaboration with his famous bestie. “Rumer’s at a different level than I am right now. I’m working very hard to improve my skills, and we’re best friends. Anytime I get to hang out with Rumer, it’s great.”

Best✌????Buds A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Jun 15, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

It’s unclear how Nick Viall came to be best friends with Rumer Willis, but the two stars do have a Dancing with the Stars connection. In 2015, Rumer won Season 20 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, while Nick competed on the 24th season of the show with Chmerkovskiy’s sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, last year.

Months before the poolside pose, Nick Viall was spotted with Rumer Willis and her sister, Tallulah, at The Art Of Elysium’s 11th Annual Celebration with John Legend at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Still, Viall continues to confirm his single status, telling ET that multiple appearances on TV dating shows have made “dating outside of it a little more challenging.”

Of course, Nick Viall doesn’t seem to be opposed to dating an actress. Earlier this year, The Bachelor star was rumored to be linked to Mad Men star January Jones.