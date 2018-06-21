Blake Lively Jokes About Cheating On Husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake's joking about cheating on her husband with Anna Kendrick.

Blake Lively is joking about cheating on Ryan Reynolds, her husband of six years, with a woman. Entertainment Tonight reports that the former Gossip Girl star joked about being unfaithful to the father of her two on Instagram on June 20 where she teased that she wants to strike up a romantic relationship with fellow actress Anna Kendrick.

Sharing two posters for her new movie with Anna on the social media site, A Simple Favor, Blake joked in the caption that Kendrick is so similar to Reynolds in terms of humor that if she struck up a relationship with her that it wouldn’t even be considered cheating.

“@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband…” Blake wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo, “so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??” She then added a number of emojis to her tweet, including a knife, a dress, a martini glass, a bow, and a black heart.

The site reported that Anna and Ryan then both chimed in on Blake’s cheating joke in the comments section of the upload, where Kendrick teased that she and Lively had been keeping their romantic relationship a secret for a while now.

“So glad we’re finally taking this public,” she wrote in response to Lively’s cheating gag. “I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.”

Ryan himself then chimed in with another hilarious comment, where he quipped that he’d “miss” both of them.

“The most ambitious crossover event in history,” Reynolds responded after seeing Lively’s cheating caption. “I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”

The couple, who are parents to 1-year-old Inez and 3-year-old James, often troll each other on the social media site, with Ryan recently joking about his devastation of Blake unfollowing him and many others on Instagram.

Per Cosmopolitan, earlier this year Lively cleaned out the people she already followed on the site to promote A Simple Favor, only following a handful of people named Emily Nelson, which is the name of the character Anna plays in the movie who is mysteriously found dead.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Ryan was then asked how it felt to be unfollowed by his own wife, to which he joked that that was the way he found out that he’d been kicked out of their family home.

“It definitely stings,” the Deadpool actor responded when asked about Blake’s unfollow spree. “It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest.”

He then quipped that he found it “absolutely terrible” and added, “I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

Per Huffington Post, Reynolds previously trolled Lively on her birthday in 2017 while wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Ryan posted a picture of the two to celebrate his wife’s big day, only he hilariously cropped her out of a picture of the two of them, only featuring half of her face and all of his.

Lively then returned the favor on Reynolds birthday, posting a photo of him and Ryan Gosling while cropping him out of the photo.