‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, June 22: Taylor Returns, Hope Asks Liam To Return To Work

Taylor returns with her worst fears.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 22 reveal that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) returns and brings with her a slew of problems for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Mother and daughter carry a big secret that could cause them future heartache and pain. Hope (Annika Noelle) is also ready to face her demons and makes an offer to Liam (Scott Clifton). These two just can’t seem to stay out of each other’s orbit, even though Hope not too long ago said that she needs space to deal with everything that had taken place.

She Knows Soaps indicate that Taylor is back, and she is excited to see her daughter and new granddaughter, Kelly. The last time she returned she revealed to Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy that she is the one who shot Bill. She told him that he had caused her daughter so much pain and she wanted the world to be rid of him. Bill elected not to go to the cops with the information. He withdrew the charges and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam, who was the primary suspect at the time, were no longer under suspicion. However, he knew that he could use this precious information against Steffy and her mother. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that he blackmailed Steffy into signing the annulment papers by using her mother’s actions against her.

The latest spoilers state that Taylor will turn to Steffy and confess her worst fears. Could it relate to her attempted murder of Bill? She could be afraid that Bill will use her crime against her and her family. In fact, she could be right as Bill recently told Steffy that she wouldn’t be marrying his son, but him. Bill could manipulate Steffy into marrying him in order to protect her mother. Thus far, Steffy has kept quiet about how Bill has used the situation against her before. It remains to be seen if she will confide in her mother this time.

However, Taylor could also have another confession that could rock the core of Steffy’s new family. Other spoilers hint that it may be related to the baby’s paternity. B&B fans know that as a doctor, Taylor could have had access to the tests.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that Hope will have a proposition for her ex-fiancé. After telling Liam that she needed space away from him and would no longer work with him, Hope will ask Liam to come back to the Hope for the Future line. Now that Liam has declared that he is done with his father and Spencer Publications, Liam may grab the opportunity to work again. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.