Pete Davidson Says He Feels Like He ‘Won A Contest’ With Engagement To Ariana Grande

The ‘SNL’ funnyman confirms his quickie engagement to the pop superstar.

Pete Davidson is speaking out about his engagement to singer Ariana Grande. The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live funnyman confirmed his engagement to Grande during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And Davidson didn’t mince words when asked how he’s handling the public’s reaction to his surprise proposal after dating Ariana for just a few weeks.

After Fallon joked to Davidson that he “didn’t need to get engaged to Ariana Grande to get on our show,” the comic fired back with, “But I did, though. I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick.”

Davidson also compared the public’s fascination over his fast relationship with Ariana Grande to Derek Gator’s hat-tipping Gatorade commercial.

“It’s f–king lit, Jimmy,” Pete told The Tonight Show host of his engagement to the gorgeous pop singer. “It’s so funny when you’re walking down the street, and dudes, they’re like…You ever see that Derek Jeter commercial and he’s retiring and everyone just tips their hat? Some dude came up to me and he was like, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.'”

A humbled Pete Davidson added, “I didn’t know I was that ugly…I’m a lucky motherf—er.”

Jimmy Fallon invited Davison and his famous fiancée to tie the knot on The Tonight Show stage, but Pete downplayed the chances of that ever happening. The comedian also questioned why people care about the couple’s whirlwind romance so much.

Pete Davidson’s late-night comment about his engagement to Ariana Grande is the first public confirmation of the proposal from one of the lovebirds. Earlier this month, Ariana debuted her massive, pear-shaped diamond ring on Instagram, just a few weeks after making her relationship with Davidson Instagram official. Last week, Davidson shared an Instagram photo of the couple’s newly tattooed hands, with Ariana’s huge sparker in full view.

“U know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that,” Davidson captioned the black and white pic.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have reportedly moved into a luxurious, 4,000 square foot apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The $16 million, five-bedroom pad features insane views of the city and an on-site skylit pool and private IMAX theater. Pete and Ariana, who both recently ended two-year relationships with their exes, were also spotted in rug shopping together in New York earlier this week, according to People.

You can see Pete Davidson talking about his engagement to Ariana Grande on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the video below.