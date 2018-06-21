‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wed. June 21: Bill’s Declaration, Ridge Cheers Up Brooke, Liam & Hope Talk

Bill refuses to let Steffy go without a fight.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, June 20 states that Hope (Katherine Kelly Lang) prepares Hope (Annika Noelle) for the fact that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are going to get married again. She tells her daughter that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) expects her to be at the wedding ceremony. When Ridge enters, Hope wants to leave for the office. He tells her he notices that every time he enters the room, she wants to leave and he doesn’t want it to be that way. Hope agrees but says she doesn’t want to pretend that everything is okay when it’s not. Ridge tells her that she’s handled the situation gracefully thus far.

Later, Ridge uses the coffee machine for the first time to make lattes for him and his wife. He tries to cheer up Brooke because he knows that his daughter’s happiness came at the price of her daughter’s heart. According to Soap Central, Brooke understands the situation although she feels sad for her daughter. She also promises Ridge that she will be supportive of Liam, Steffy, and Kelly.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope) were still at the beach house that belonged to Bill (Don Diamont). She was wearing one of his shirts since she had done some laundry, including her clothes that she had worn. Sally made breakfast and the two discussed her lack of foresight and Thomas who had dumped her. Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that Wyatt tells Sally that his father could kick him out at any time and that he wasn’t even sure if he still had a trust fund.

Wyatt convinces Sally to stick around and not give up on her dreams. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CmAkQAUf9i #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/chvZiTMeXH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 20, 2018

She Knows Soaps states that the two joke about Wyatt’s best quality. Sally says that he is sweet and funny, that he listened to her the previous night, and that he didn’t sleep with her. Wyatt also tells her that he has excellent seduction skills and a good haircut. He also compliments her on a great body and hair, and that she too is funny and talented. They kiss again.

Who wants a latte made by Ridge? ☕️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9fkOZHvBPC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 20, 2018

Liam and Steffy discuss getting married, even though Steffy isn’t keen on more chaos since they have just had a baby. Steffy finally agrees to a wedding and Liam makes his way to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to discuss officiating the wedding.

At Forrester Creations, Liam finds Carter who agrees to marry him and Steffy. He assures Liam that it wasn’t his fault that Bill had manipulated the situation to his benefit. He tells Liam that he needs to sign off on the press releases regarding Steffy and Kelly, and leaves the office. Hope walks in and they talk about the new situation, with Liam apologizing again for hurting her. She feels they have to learn to be friends again and doesn’t want him to feel sorry for her. Bold and the Beautiful recap also state sthat Hope says she will never “wish away what we had.”

TODAY: Hope deals with the shock of learning that Liam is preparing to ask Steffy to be his wife again. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vZiiKx45Jf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 20, 2018

At the cliff house, Bill (Don Diamont) enters while Steffy is checking on the baby. Steffy is irate and demands to know what he wants. He replies that he simply wants to see his granddaughter. She is having none of it and threatens to call the police. Bill tells her she can use his phone since he has Detective Sanchez on speed dial. He tells her that he had spent some time at a wellness retreat and that he knows that she and Liam now want to get married.

RT if you think Bill is the right person for Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful #Still pic.twitter.com/RtXXwB2dP9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 20, 2018

Bill still maintains that Liam will never be good enough for her and declare that she will never feel the “same passion you felt with me.” Steffy tells him that he is out of his mind and that they will get married soon. Bill retorts, “You’re not going to marry my son, you’re going to marry me.”