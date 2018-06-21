Khloe Kardashian Wears See-Through Top On Date With Tristan Thompson In L.A

New parents, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have made several public appearances since returning to Los Angeles and seem to be moving past the cheating scandal.

Only days after being spotted at a McDonald’s drive-through together, Khloe and her the 27-year-old NBA boyfriend were photographed heading to a restaurant in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood, according to The Daily Mail.

The new mother showed off her post-baby slim figure in a black see-through top, leggings and a $350 Balenciaga hat in a stylish all-black outfit. 6ft 9in Tristan is photographed in a white t-shirt, orange Nike sneakers, and grey shorts as he held open the door for the mother of his child as they exited the restaurant.

Khloe’s bra is completely visible beneath her see-through black t-shirt, which is tied with a knot in the front along with a denim jacket across her slim waist.

The 33-year-old Keeping UpWith the Kardashians star seemingly proved that her weight loss isn’t down to restrictive eating as she was spotted tucking into Mcdonald’s earlier this week. Khloe took to Twitter on Monday to address the rumor about her diet.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets. It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”

Khloe Kardashian dons see-through top as she grabs lunch with Tristan Thompson in LA https://t.co/H3Rh7r7RXZ — Entertainment News (@ZaqsArts) June 21, 2018

The Kardashian also criticized what is commonly referred to as ‘yo-yo’ dieting tweeting stating it doesn’t create long-lasting results and credits her exercise regimen in keeping the pounds off.

Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 19, 2018

The new mother frequently updates her fans on her post-baby workout routine with videos with trainer Coach Joe Bouraima putting her through paces in intense workouts.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to True Thompson in April and just a few days before going into labor, videos of photographs seemingly showing the NBA star in numerous affairs was published.

While the Good American Denim founder has remained relatively silent on the cheating scandal, she is expected to address it on their hit reality TV series Keeping UpWith the Kardashians.

Khloe’s brother-in-law Kanye West slammed Tristan on his new album Ye on the hit song “Yikes.”

Kim Kardashian also addressed the cheating scandal on the Ellen DeGeneres show. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up. “We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are…you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

Tristan and Khloe seem to be getting past the cheating scandal as the couple return in Los Angeles with their newborn baby.