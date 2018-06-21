Jack Wagner ‘Praying’ For Hospitalized Ex Heather Locklear

One of the former TV vixen’s exes hopes she returns to her normal self before things get any worse.

Heather Locklear has been making the news lately not for her acting but for her erratic behavior. Now one of her exes, actor Jack Wagner, is talking about the 56-year-old’s current predicament.

Wagner and Locklear dated for four years, from 2007-2011, and were even engaged to be married before they broke up. The two met while working together on the nighttime soap Melrose Place in the 1990s.

This past Sunday, June 17, the former Dynasty star was hospitalized after a family member called 911 claiming she was threatening to kill herself, as previously reported by Inquisitr. Her meltdown — which allegedly included hitting her father and choking her mother — was said to be caused by her belief that her fiancé, Chris Heisser, had cheated on her.

Radar Online reported that two days prior to the incident with her parents, Locklear got into a loud argument with Heisser, who was her high school sweetheart, in a public parking lot. “It was explosive, and everyone was looking to see what was going on,” a witness told Radar. “Cops were everywhere.”

“We all have our struggles and our issues — there’s no one that can say that we don’t,” Wagner told Extra host Mario Lopez, who yesterday asked him about his thoughts on Locklear’s current situation.

“Heather’s in my prayers. I love her and her family. I just hope that she can really dig in and turn her life around. She struggles with some things, like all of us do. I love her to death, and I just pray for the best for her and her family.”

The 58-year-old was visiting the Extra set at Universal Studios Hollywood to discuss the latest movie in the Hallmark Channel’s popular Wedding March series. In Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New, Wagner reprises his role of Mick Turner opposite another Melrose Place alum, Josie Bisset, who plays Olivia Persching. They are college sweethearts who fall in love all over again 25 years later.

“They reunited and are now running a wedding lodge together,” Wagner explained to Lopez about the fourth film in the franchise, which premieres this Saturday, June 23.

As for Locklear, various media outlets report that she is still being treated in a hospital. She has reportedly been to rehab for substance abuse issues six times in the past, with the most recent stint ending back in April.

“[Heather] is clearly not getting the proper medical and mental health help she needs,” a source close to Locklear told People. “It’s not just about rehab for addiction issues, but about getting a proper evaluation and help for the underlying mental health issues.”

Additionally, according to Us Weekly, her home has been declared a “hazard” by the Ventura Fire Department because of all of the altercations that have taken place at the Thousand Oaks, California, residence. In February, Locklear had a domestic dispute with her boyfriend that resulted in her being arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer. She allegedly attacked and threatened to shoot the officials that came to her house to address the situation.

Locklear has been married twice: to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986-1993, and to former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994-2007. She has one daughter with Sambora, 20-year-old Ava.