John Legend Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Luna, His ‘Partner In Crime’

It doesn't get any cuter than this.

It’s easy to see that John Legend’s daughter, Luna, is the apple of his eye.

In a post on his Instagram account from earlier today, the “All of Me” singer shared an adorable father/daughter bonding moment with the tot. In the photo, the singer and his 2-year-old daughter stand hand in hand in what appears to be the backyard of their home. Legend looks sleek in all black, donning a black T-shirt, black jeans, and black socks.

His daughter Luna looks too cute for words in a green shirt with a cat and matching green shorts. The tot completes her look with a pink bow, pair of socks, and little pink sandals. Thus far, the sweet photo has gained a ton of attention among Legend’s 8-million-plus followers with over 380,000 likes as well as 1,600 comments.

Many fans took to the photo to comment on how adorable Legend is with his daughter while countless other fans simply confessed that they are big fans of John’s music.

“Such an adorable pic!!! She is sooo sweet! BUT….I really need to know… Is that fake grass???”

“She looks like you with Chrissy’s attitude, Amazing pic,” another fan wrote.

Last month, the 39-year-old spoke with People and opened up about how Luna is adjusting to being a big sister to baby brother Miles. Legend confessed that Luna has handled her first few days of being a big sister like a pro, but she still has a lot of getting used to.

Me and my little partner in crime A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

“[Luna’s] used to having us to herself. I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might be competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up. She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”

Legend also opened up about his son, Miles, and what it will be like raising a boy in the midst of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements. Legend confessed that it’s a “special privilege” to be raising a son and that he is going to make it his duty to give him good advice along the road.

“We want to make sure we’re raising young men that grow up to be kind and empathetic and emotionally intelligent, and also good leaders and successful in everything they do.”

And in the interview, Legend also dished on his son Miles’ name. Not surprisingly, he is named after the great musical legend, Miles Davis.

What a cute little family.